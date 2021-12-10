The Future Tech Awards return for 2022

During the giant CES 2022 electronics trade show in Las Vegas in January, Future will be announcing the winners of the Future Tech Awards . The Awards, now in their third year, are a mega collaboration between many of the world's biggest technology sites including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, T3 and Digital Camera World.

The Future Tech Awards are a celebration of the very best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. Combining expert opinion from a committee made up of Future's network of technical editors, the Future Tech Awards ensure a wide range of expert opinion is factored into final rankings.

This year, the Future Tech Awards will include:

Future Choice: the best products, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's technology journalists. The winning products score highly in reviews and buying guides on Future Publishing sites including T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag, iMore and others.

The Future 50: these awards will recognize 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's journalists. The shortlist is drawn from people including CEOs, product managers, designers and engineers, and content creators.

Video: See the highlights of last year's awards

You’ll find coverage of the Future Tech Awards on Digital Camera World, and across all of Future’s tech sites in January. There is also a dedicated Future Tech Awards website where you will be able to read the full story of every winner.

Read more:

Best cameras for photography in 2021

The best dash cam in 2021

Best laptops for video editing



