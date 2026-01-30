The "photography trailblazers of tomorrow": Sony World Photo Awards 2026 reveals student and youth shortlists

The Sony World Photography Awards has just released the shortlist of Student and Youth finalists for its 2026 competition.

Photography students were invited to respond to the brief "Together", by submitting a series of five to 10 images; and the Youth competition shortlist showcases the best single images by 10 photographers aged 19 and under.

"Both shortlists offer a glimpse of the photography trailblazers of tomorrow," says awards producer Creo.

Now in its 19th year, the Sony World Photography Awards is one of the big dates in the international photography calendar.

This year's awards received more than 430,000 entries from over 200 countries and territories, across its four competitions: Student, Youth, Open, and Professional.

To build excitement for the awards ceremony on April 16, in London, England, the Sony World Photography Awards staggers information drops ahead of the event.

Late last year, the organizers revealed that the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award for 2026 would be given to the American street, portrait and landscape photographer Joel Meyerowitz.

And the National and Regional awards winners and Professional finalists and shortlists will be announced in February.

Commenting on the Student competition, the organizers say the shortlisted series offer "a range of interpretations of togetherness, from intimate explorations into the photographers' communities to the everyday spaces where connections are fostered.

"Each shortlisted photographer creates a compelling visual narrative in their series, demonstrating their distinctive approach and perspective. Above all, 'Together' evokes interpretations centered around human connection."

The Youth competition comprises single images by 10 photographers aged 19 and under, and this year's entrants were invited to share their best images through an open call.

Submissions encompassed the natural world and its inhabitants, as well as the art of depicting motion and stillness.

Here is our pick of the shortlisted photographers…

A moment of symmetry as a horse and rider enter the sea, showing above and below the waterline in a single frame. (Image credit: © Doga Ergun, Türkiye, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

The intimate world of pigeon keepers, who have a special connection between humans and these gentle birds. (Image credit: © Aakash Gulzar, India, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026 10)

A triangular sculpture frames the Great Pyramid in Egypt. (Image credit: © Abdallah Islam, Egypt, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

A photograph from the series Triplets, which tells the story of photographer Julian Cabral and his two brothers, and reflects their close familial bond. (Image credit: © Julian Cabral, Argentina, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026 4)

A tender moment between a family of monkeys. (Image credit: © Victor Reichert, France, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

The winner of Student Photographer of the Year will be selected from the 10 students and announced at the awards ceremony on April 16. The university attended by the winner will receive Sony digital imaging equipment worth $36,000/£26,000/AU$51,000.

And the Youth Photographer of the Year will collect a range of Sony camera kit to help them continue nurturing their creative endeavors.

You'll be able to see the Youth and Student winners at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition in London's Somerset House, which runs from April 17 to May 4 before going on to tour other countries.

