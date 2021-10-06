The first Nikon Z9 teaser reveals a quirky two-way tilt LCD screen

Nikon has just released the first official teaser for the Nikon Z9 revealing an unusual, two-way tilt LCD screen. And it looks like this teaser could be the first of four that will give us a sneak preview of what to expect from the camera before the full reveal.

The Nikon Z9 was first announced in March as Nikon’s new flagship camera featuring 8K video and a stacked CMOS sensor. While the video (below) doesn’t give all that much away, it does reveal a double-pivoting screen that enables you to tilt the screen up and down in landscape mode as well as in portrait mode. Unlike the Canon EOS R5 and the Olympus OM-D E-M1 X, which have a fully articulated screen using one hinge, the Nikon Z9 seems to pivot on two separate hinges and doesn’t flip out beyond the camera.

• Read more: Nikon Z9 – 9 things we know

Landing somewhere between a mirrorless version of a Nikon D850 and a Nikon D6, it will support 8K video, pitting it against the likes of the Canon EOS R5 and Sony A1. It’ll have a full-frame CMOS stacked sensor and while its resolution has not been confirmed, it will need to be at least 39MP to capture standard 8K footage.

Watch video: Nikon Z9 teaser

It will feature a brand new Expeed image processor which we can only assume will be the Expeed 7, since the processor in the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II was the Expeed 6. It will include a larger battery than any of Nikon’s other mirrorless cameras, which could be the Nikon EL-18d according to a rumor.

We can expect it to have improved 3D tracking, new menu features, an adjustable shutter volume and a multi leaf blade protective shutter that covers the sensor automatically. This is no doubt going to be Nikon’s most powerful camera.

There has been no official announcement in regard to the official release date for the Nikon Z9, but it’s confirmed to be here before the end of the year. There will no doubt be a high demand for the camera so, even if it’s released this year, it might not be widely available until 2022.

