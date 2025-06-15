Camera rumors suggest that Nikon is working on N-Log2
Nikon videographers take note, the Big N is supposedly working on N-Log2 and putting that Red acquisition to good use
Nikon’s talented team of boffins is currently testing N-Log2, mounting an even more serious challenge to the best cameras for video.
At least, that’s the word on the web according to Nikon Rumors. And while the second coming of Nikon’s proprietary gamma curve might not seem like such a big deal to your average user, things become a whole lot more interesting when you consider the Big N’s acquisition of cinema camera manufacturer Red.
A lot can change in a little over a year and, as Nikon Rumors put it, Nikon will be “leveraging the expertise of Red” to develop N-Log2. And if that wasn't enough, the outlet also states that all N-Log-capable Nikons will get N-Log2 and roughly around the same time to boot!
N-Log is a 10-bit gamma curve. Put simply, it’s used to maximize dynamic range, providing filmmakers with more color-grading flexibility in post-production.
Fresh from the camera, N-Log footage looks dull and bland (not unlike a RAW file); it’s up to the filmmaker to grade the footage to taste. Currently, Nikon states that N-Log can capture “up to 12 stops of dynamic range of the camera’s image sensor, retaining detail in the highlights and shadows.”
But with Red’s expertise behind the scenes, here’s hoping N-Log2 offers even more dynamic range, pliability in post and stability.
There’s no doubt about it, Nikon is in its video era. The Nikon Z9, Z8, Z6 III, Zf and Z5 II, are all very capable video cameras. And I’m still flabbergasted that the Nikon Z5 II can shoot RAW video!
Plus, we’ve already got the Red Komodo-X Z Mount and V-Raptor [X] Z Mount – and last month I wrote about another rumor, suggesting that Nikon’s next camera could have an FX3-style body, Red tech and a huge rear LCD.
Whether or not this rumor is bang on the money, one thing’s for certain: there’s plenty for Nikon videographers to be excited about.
