Tamron to make world's first 17-50mm wideangle zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Tamron has announced that it is developing a 17-50mm f/4 lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. The 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD will be the 16th lens in Tamron's impressive range of options for the Sony E-mount.

With a constant f/4 maximum aperture, the wide-angle zoom will be a great option for travel and for everyday shooting - offering a useful alternative to a kit lens.

Full features for the FE-mount lens have yet to be revealed, but we do know that the closest focusing distance will be 0.19m (7.5in) at the widest end and 0.3m (11.8in) at 50mm. The lens will have a 67mm filter thread - which is the same as found on the majority of its other Sony-fit Di III lenses.

The lens will use Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism which boasts "superior quietness and agile performance and achieves high-speed and high-precision autofocus".

The lens maintains the same physical length when being zoomed - this internal zoom mechanism becomes particularly useful when using the lens on a gimbal stabilizer, so that this does not have to be rebalanced when you change focal length. The new lens, however, will not offer image stabilization (or Vibration Compensation, as it is known on Tamron lenses)

Other known features include that it will be compatible with Tamron's Lens Utility, allowing you to tweak certain lens features from your computer using a USB cable. The zoom will have a moisture-resistant construction - the number of seals is as yet unknown - and there will be a fluorine coating on the front element.

There are no direct equivalents to this lens in Sony's own line-up - the closest competitor probably being the Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but we will bring you this along with the lens's full specification, when it is fully launched this autumn.

