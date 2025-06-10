Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE: lens specs leak

Earlier this year Viltrox announced four new autofocus lenses at the 2025 CP+ camera and photo show. One of the new quartet was the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE; a fast portrait prime for full-frame Sony shooters. Now according to Sony Alpha Rumors, several specs for this lens have been leaked.

The optical stack is said to consist of 15 elements arrange in 11 groups, including three extra-low dispersion elements and a whopping nine high-refractive index elements. An 11-blade rounded diaphragm is also reported, as is a minimum focus distance of 0.79 meters.

The leak suggests the Viltrox may equip the lens with dual VCM (voice coil motor) autofocus motors - a system that should in theory provide exceptionally smooth, fast and accurate autofocussing. A 77mm filter thread diameter is also rumored, and the new lens is said to weigh in at 800g.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Being one of Viltrox's Pro lens line-up, we have high expectations for the performance of the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE. And it needs to be good if it's to tempt buyers away from lenses like Sony's own FE 85mm F1.4 GM II: a lens that we think is the best 85mm full-frame lens you can buy right now, at least in terms of optical quality. If the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE can substantially undercut its Sony rival on price, while still offering compelling image quality, Viltrox could be on to a real winner.

We still don't have concrete information on pricing or retail availability of the new lens, but this latest leak suggests the lens may be officially launched at the 2025 B&H Bild Expo event in New York City, starting June 17th.

Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors