Don't let your best shots go unseen: 8 photo contest open calls for photographers of all levels, from July to January
From landscapes and street to architecture, portraits and beyond – these international photography competitions are calling for your images
Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.
Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.
In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.
The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work.
To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions through at least July until January next year. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…
UNESCO Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest
Deadline: July 20 2025
Open to: Photographers of all levels aged 14 to 25 years old
Focus: 'Women, Guardians of Silk Roads Heritage' – "Young photographers are invited to explore and capture the essential roles of women in preserving and transmitting the shared heritage of the Silk Roads."
Categories: 14 to 17 years old, 18 to 25 years old
Fee: Free to enter
Prizes: Various cameras, 60 of the best photos from the contest will be featured in the professional photo album 'Youth Lens on the Silk Roads', showcased in exhibitions organized worldwide
For more info, visit UNESCO's website.
AS International Film Photography Awards
Deadline: July 25 2025
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: Film photography
Categories: Architecture, Fine Art, Human, Lifestyle, Nature, Photo Journalism, Technique, Zines and Photo books
Fee: Professional: $20 per image, $25 per series (2-11 images), Non-Professional: $15 per image, $20 per series (2-11 images), Student: $20 per image, $15 per series (2-11 images)
Prizes: Prestigious "Photographer of the Year" title, exhibitions, $1,350 cash prizes
For more info, visit the Analog Sparks Awards' website.
Head On Photo Awards
Deadline: July 27 2025
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Categories: Portrait, Landscape, Exposure
Fee: AU$30 General entry, AU$25 Festival friends, AU$15 Under 25
Prizes: AU$80,000 prize pool, Camera kits (for example OM-1 Mark II + 12-100mm f/4 Pro), Finalists exhibition at Head On Photo Festival 2025, inclusion in the Head On Photo Awards 2025 book, and more
For more info, visit Head On's website.
LensCulture's Street Photography Awards
Deadline: August 06 2025
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: Street photography – "From fleeting gestures to monumental scenes, your images can echo far beyond the instant they were captured."
Categories: Series and single image
Fee: One image free, extra images $10 each, or 5 for $35,
Series of up to 10 images $45
Prizes: $10,000 in cash awards, solo featured published on LensCulture, exhibition in NY, international press exposure, and more
For more info, visit the Street Photography Awards' website.
KBr Photo Award
Deadline: September 01 2025
Open to: Professional photographers
Focus: Documentary photography – "Work demonstrates artistic values of particular interest within the tradition of documentary photography."
Fee: Free to enter, Selection of between 10 and 15 images
Prizes: €25,000 cash award to develop the project within 10 months, solo exhibition at KBr Barcelona and Fundación MAPFRE Madrid, and accompanied by a published catalogue
For more info, visit the KBr Photo Award's website.
Nature Photography Contest
Deadline: November 15 2025
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Categories: Natural landscapes, Wildlife, Macrophotography, Underwater, Birds, Plant Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet, Funny Nature
Fee: €10 per image
Prizes: Prestigious "Photographer of the Year" title, €2,000 cash prizes, and more
For more info, visit the Nature Photography Contest's website.
Anthology Photography Competition
Deadline: November 30 2025
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Focus: 'The World As You See It' – "Photography styles can include street photography, landscapes, natural world & wildlife, macro photography, lifestyle, object and still life and architectural. Technically manipulated images such as abstract, panoramic, stitched and composite are also permitted."
Fee: Standard €18 from May until November 2025
Prizes: The winner will receive a €500 cash prize and editorial coverage in a future issue of Anthology magazine
For more info, visit the Anthology magazine's website.
Sony World Photography Awards
Deadline: January 13 2026
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Professional Competition Categories: Architecture & Design, Creative, Documentary Projects, Environment, Landscape, Perspectives, Portraiture, Sport, Still Life, Wildlife & Nature
Open Competition Categories: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, Travel
Student Competition Category: Together
Youth Competition Category: Open Call: Show us your best images!
Fee: Free to enter
Prizes: Global press exposure, $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, solo exhibition at the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and more
For more info, visit the World Photography Organisation's website.
