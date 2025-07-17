Discover our list of international photography competitions that are ready for your submissions

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.

In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.

The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work.

To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions through at least July until January next year. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

UNESCO Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest

(Image credit: UNESCO)

Deadline: July 20 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels aged 14 to 25 years old



Focus: 'Women, Guardians of Silk Roads Heritage' – "Young photographers are invited to explore and capture the essential roles of women in preserving and transmitting the shared heritage of the Silk Roads."

Categories: 14 to 17 years old, 18 to 25 years old



Fee: Free to enter

Prizes: Various cameras, 60 of the best photos from the contest will be featured in the professional photo album 'Youth Lens on the Silk Roads', showcased in exhibitions organized worldwide

For more info, visit UNESCO's website.

AS International Film Photography Awards

(Image credit: AS International Film Photography Awards)

Deadline: July 25 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Focus: Film photography

Categories: Architecture, Fine Art, Human, Lifestyle, Nature, Photo Journalism, Technique, Zines and Photo books



Fee: Professional: $20 per image, $25 per series (2-11 images), Non-Professional: $15 per image, $20 per series (2-11 images), Student: $20 per image, $15 per series (2-11 images)

Prizes: Prestigious "Photographer of the Year" title, exhibitions, $1,350 cash prizes

For more info, visit the Analog Sparks Awards' website.

Head On Photo Awards

(Image credit: Head On Foundation)

Deadline: July 27 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Categories: Portrait, Landscape, Exposure



Fee: AU$30 General entry, AU$25 Festival friends, AU$15 Under 25

Prizes: AU$80,000 prize pool, Camera kits (for example OM-1 Mark II + 12-100mm f/4 Pro), Finalists exhibition at Head On Photo Festival 2025, inclusion in the Head On Photo Awards 2025 book, and more

For more info, visit Head On's website.

LensCulture's Street Photography Awards

(Image credit: Lens Culture)

Deadline: August 06 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Focus: Street photography – "From fleeting gestures to monumental scenes, your images can echo far beyond the instant they were captured."

Categories: Series and single image



Fee: One image free, extra images $10 each, or 5 for $35,

Series of up to 10 images $45

Prizes: $10,000 in cash awards, solo featured published on LensCulture, exhibition in NY, international press exposure, and more

For more info, visit the Street Photography Awards' website.

KBr Photo Award

(Image credit: KBr Photo Award)

Deadline: September 01 2025

Open to: Professional photographers



Focus: Documentary photography – "Work demonstrates artistic values of particular interest within the tradition of documentary photography."



Fee: Free to enter, Selection of between 10 and 15 images

Prizes: €25,000 cash award to develop the project within 10 months, solo exhibition at KBr Barcelona and Fundación MAPFRE Madrid, and accompanied by a published catalogue

For more info, visit the KBr Photo Award's website.

Nature Photography Contest

(Image credit: The Nature Photography Contest)

Deadline: November 15 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Categories: Natural landscapes, Wildlife, Macrophotography, Underwater, Birds, Plant Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet, Funny Nature



Fee: €10 per image

Prizes: Prestigious "Photographer of the Year" title, €2,000 cash prizes, and more

For more info, visit the Nature Photography Contest's website.

Anthology Photography Competition

(Image credit: Anthology)

Deadline: November 30 2025

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Focus: 'The World As You See It' – "Photography styles can include street photography, landscapes, natural world & wildlife, macro photography, lifestyle, object and still life and architectural. Technically manipulated images such as abstract, panoramic, stitched and composite are also permitted."



Fee: Standard €18 from May until November 2025

Prizes: The winner will receive a €500 cash prize and editorial coverage in a future issue of Anthology magazine

For more info, visit the Anthology magazine's website.

Sony World Photography Awards

(Image credit: Sony World Photography Awards)

Deadline: January 13 2026

Open to: Photographers of all levels



Professional Competition Categories: Architecture & Design, Creative, Documentary Projects, Environment, Landscape, Perspectives, Portraiture, Sport, Still Life, Wildlife & Nature

Open Competition Categories: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, Travel

Student Competition Category: Together

Youth Competition Category: Open Call: Show us your best images!



Fee: Free to enter

Prizes: Global press exposure, $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, solo exhibition at the Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and more

For more info, visit the World Photography Organisation's website.

