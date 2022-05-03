Sony Xperia 1 IV leak says new flagship phone will have a super selfie camera

We’ve got two new leaks on the already heavily leaked Xperia 1 IV, which Sony has confirmed will launch next week on 11 May. Both bits of intel come courtesy of Notebookcheck via Chinese sources, and point towards the he fourth incarnation of the Sony Xperia 1 getting a key camera upgrade but not including a charging adapter when it ships.

12MP selfie camera

According to the phone rumor the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 IV will feature a front-facing selfie camera upgrade over its predecessor. While the Sony Xperia 1 III features an 8MP selfie camera, according to the leak – said to be from “one of Sony’s engineers”, this year’s model will get a 12MP camera.

Previous leaks have alleged that the Sony Xperia 1 IV is said to have the same 12MP Sony Exmor RS IMX36312 ultra-wide sensor as the Xperia 1 III but with both the main lens and telephoto getting upgrades. This does make sense as Sony do tend to choose large sensors over resolution for their smartphones, so we could be looking at 12MP + 12MP + 12MP – tying in nicely with the new leak.

Extra charge for the charger

The second, probably not so welcome new leak that comes via Notebookcheck tells us that the Sony Xperia 1 IV will ship without a charging adaptor. This is very believable as Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung all now ship products without chargers. Although this will mean that Sony will be able to tout the new flagship as being more of an environmentally friendly purchase – which indeed it will be – it also means it’s annoying for anyone who doesn’t already own a Sony charger, as they’ll have to make an additional separate purchase.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: Leaked specs

The biggest Xperia 1 IV leak so far came back in January via a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo by the usually reliable Zackbuks (again via Notebookcheck). According to the leak, the Sony Xperia 1 IV will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with RAM ranging from 12GB to 16GB and storage in either 256GB or 512GB configurations. The tipped 5,000-mAh battery is said to be complimented by new 45W charging.

(Image credit: Giznext)

We also have some leaked images to look at, shared by Giznext last month. The exclusive 5K render images of the Xperia 1 series flagship camera phone’s design shows a similar design to the Xperia 1 III – a flat-edge design, as seen in the previous-gen model but with slightly different dimensions - the upcoming model comes in at 164.7 x 70.8 x 8.3mm and 9.5mm thickness, including camera bump.

Read more

Best 5G phone

Best Sony phone

Best iPhone for photography

Best fold phone

Best camera for TikTok

Best TikTok lights

Best student laptop