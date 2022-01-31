Huge Sony Xperia 1 IV phone leak: Camera, chip and more revealed

We’re expecting to see Sony release the flagship Xperia 1 IV at some point this year and now, thanks to a leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo by the usually reliable Zackbuks (via Notebookcheck) we can get a good idea of what to expect. The camera phone tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 16 GB RAM, and feature the highly rated Xperia 1 camera equipment, as seen in the Xperia 1 III.

Zackbuks has even offered a May launch date up but it is worth mentioning that the flagship’s predecessor had a staggered launch with the phone being released in China in June and then through until August in worldwide markets and the upcoming Xperia 1 IV may well follow suit.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: Leaked specs

According to the leak, the Sony Xperia 1 IV will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with RAM ranging from 12 GB to 16 GB and storage in either 256 GB or 512 GB configurations. The tipped 5,000-mAh battery is said to be complimented by new 45W charging. This is all as we would expect for the Mark 4 variant of the Xperia 1 smartphone, which has always been very well received.

Camera wise, the Sony Xperia 1 IV is tipped to have the same 12 MP Sony Exmor RS IMX36312 ultra-wide sensor as the Xperia 1 III but with both the main lens and telephoto getting upgrades. Sony do tend to choose large sensors over resolution for their camera phones, so we could be looking at 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP.

There’s also a mention of a possible design overhaul for the 2022 Xperia flagship with talk of “improved design”, but it’s a little vague. As always, we encourage leaks to be treated as rumour until confirmed by official channels.





