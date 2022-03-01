Leaked Sony Xperia 1 IV renders reveal all

Sony Xperia 1 IV exclusive 5K render images shared with and leaked by Giznext show us pretty much everything about the upcoming Xperia 1 series flagship camera phone’s design. If they’re the real deal, it’s touting a similar design to its predecessor, the Xperia 1 III.

(Image credit: Giznext )

Sony Xperia 1 IV design

According to Giznext’s source, who provided the renders we have shared here, the Xperia 1 IV will have a flat-edge design, as seen in the previous-gen model. The dimensions are said to be slightly different though with the upcoming model coming in at 164.7 x 70.8 x 8.3mm and 9.5mm thickness, including camera bump.

(Image credit: Giznext )

The telling renders show the smartphone with a flat-edged panel with a very small selfie camera embedded within the top bezel – no punch-hole cut-out or waterdrop notch in sight. On the back panel we can see a good sixed vertical camera module with three sensors and an LED flash. Finally, the bottom panel shows the SIM card tray along with the USB Type-C port charging and data transfers.

The upper left of the top frame on the Xperia 1 IV renders shows the phone as having a 3.5mm headphone jack. The right spine the volume, power, and the shutter key. According to the leak we can also expect the power key on the Xperia 1 IV to feature a physical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

(Image credit: Giznext)

Interestingly these renders don’t show a Google Assistant key which was a feature of the Xperia 1 III, which Giznext’s source has confirmed as missing. The exclusive 5K renders show what looks like dual-color options including a matte greenish and black.

“Our source has also suggested the Sony Xperia 1 IV will be launched with a 6.5-inch flat display.” Giznext source

“Our source has also suggested the Sony Xperia 1 IV will be launched with a 6.5-inch flat display. However, the panel type and specifications are not confirmed at this point. Likewise, the triple rear camera setup is said to feature one telescope sensor, but the remaining sensor type is still at large,” wrote Giznext when they published the leaked renders. Indeed, a leak like this usually leads to another and we will be very interested to see the specs and how they compare to that of the Xperia 1 III.







