The Sony FX2 has broken cover and will be announced at the end of this month – however, it is not going to be a replacement for the Sony FX3.

That's according to a report by Andrea Pizzini of Sony Alpha Rumors, who broke the news and specs for the Sony FX2 – which is set to be announced on May 28.

Pizzini's report, which you can watch below, notes that the FX2 will use the same full-frame 33MP sensor featured in the upcoming Sony A7 V (check out the latest camera rumors for more on that) along with the Sony A7C II.

It will also possess Sony's AI chip, which will bring with it advanced AI-driven algorithmic autofocus. The body will be slightly chunkier than that of the FX3, and will contain the same connections and cooling fan.

Intriguingly, it appears that this is the recently rumored Sony camera with a tilting EVF (electronic viewfinder) – which actually makes a whole lot of sense, in the context of a cinema camera.

EXCLUSIVE: Full details and specs of the new Sony Full Frame E-mount camera coming on May 28 - YouTube Watch On

Pizzini noted that, while the FX2 looks like the FX3, it has a "huge" chunky EVF in the corner "with an eyecup" that's tailor-made for filmmaking.

I think this is pretty huge; most cinema cameras, and even cameras for vlogging like the Canon PowerShot V1 and creator cameras like the Canon EOS R50 V, eschew a finder altogether. But some filmmaker really need one, and this gives the FX2 a great out-of-the-box selling point.

Another big upside for this camera is that it will reportedly have 32-bit float audio, essentially giving you RAW files for your audio with plenty of leeway to rescue your sound levels – a big selling point for video cameras like the Panasonic Lumix S1R II and Lumix GH7.

However, while he didn't have full specs, Pizzini noted that the Sony FX2 shoots 4K 60p in Super35. While it wasn't clear if it only shoots it in Super35, or whether there will be a 35mm option as well, it would be an interesting choice on Sony's party if 4K 60p is cropped.

The camera is claimed to carry a price tag of $3,500, although we all know how that goes in the current tariff climate. Make sure to watch the video and read all the available info at Sony Alpha Rumors.

See how the FX2 stacks up against the best Sony cameras, and check out our Sony FX3 vs FX30 comparison along with our Sony A7S III vs FX3 vs FX6 showdown.