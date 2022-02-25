Phone rumors – iPhone rumors, Samsung Galaxy news and smartphone leaks

Keeping up with the latest smartphone news and iPhone rumors can be a full-time job! As more and more – not to mention more and more powerful – camera phones are being released, there are bigger and bolder rumors about new handsets and the new tricks that they will possess.

The camera phone industry has completely transformed in the last few years, and in turn it has also transformed the traditional camera industry. Not only does everyone with a phone now also have a camera in their pocket, but they also have multiple lenses / focal lengths and more megapixels than some of the best mirrorless cameras do.

• Best camera phone: which is the best smartphone for photography?

Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have smashed the 100MP threshold and even brought 8K video into the hands of the masses. Meanwhile the iPhone 13 Pro continues to be the camera phone of choice for many shooters, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro shows that Google is finally taking the game seriously again.

Casualties have obviously been had, though. The once-mighty Huawei's misfortunes have been well documented, with Honor – the former Huawei sub-brand that has since splintered off into its own entity – rising from the ashes and trying to remain relevant in the ever-changing industry.

So, with smartphone supershow MWC 2022 just days away, here's what's happening in the world of phone rumors…

(Image credit: James Artaius)

iPhone news, rumors and leaks

Apple may have been the company that ignited the camera phone revolution, but it has fallen behind the times in recent years as the latest iPhones haven't been able to match the innovation and ingenuity of its rivals.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models feature modest 12MP camera arrays, with the Pro finally seeing Apple adopt a 3-camera setup. However, this is a far cry from the likes of Nokia offering phones with 9 cameras, and Samsung and Xiaomi announcing 100MP handsets. And that's before we even get to the glaring omission of 5G…

Apple really needs to up its game to remain relevant – especially after slipping down to the world's fourth-biggest smartphone company.

iPhone 14

(Image credit: Jonas Daehnert)

After a somewhat middling reception to the iPhone 12, Apple came back with a bang with the iPhone 13 family – and that momentum looks to be continuing with some big changes coming to the iPhone 14.

The big thing everyone is talking about is the supposed new 48MP sensor, giving the iPhone 14 a long-awaited bump in resolution. In fact, this would be the first megapixel upgrade to the rear 12MP camera since the iPhone 6S in 2015!

Intriguingly, while Samsung's 108MP sensor may have higher resolution, this new Apple sensor could actually be the best one on the market. Samsung's sensor possesses 2.4-micron pixels, while the rumored Apple version is said to be 2.5-micron pixels. Coupled with Apple's market-leading computational mojo to produce clean images, this could be a real game-changer.

At present, however, it looks like the new sensor might only be destined for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – the base iPhone 14 and potential Mini may be stuck with the same 12MP sensors. Which would certainly help better separate the two product lines, even though non-Pro shooters will be aggrieved.

We can also, apparently, expect a new punch-hole design that finally gets rid of the front-facing camera notch. And of course, the iPhone 14 is almost certain to feature a USB-C port instead of Apple's proprietary Lighting port, following legistlative changes in the European Union and United States.

• iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone SE 3

While the smaller form factor made a return last year with the iPhone 13 Mini, rumors continue to swirl that Apple is set to ditch the Mini line. However, there are persistent rumblings that a "new and more affordable" 6.7-inch phone is in the works – and this could be an updated version of the iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 would be positioned as the best 5G phone in the mid-range category, with analysts predicting that up to a billion Android users could be swayed by the proposition. It has even been hinted that a base and Pro version may be offered.

Specs-wise, we hear that the new SE will retain the same iPhone 8 body with 4.7-inch LCD display and an upgraded processor – but we don’t yet know if it will be the iPhone 13 A15 Bionic or the iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip.

iPhone Synthetic Group Selfies

(Image credit: USPTO / Apple)

Time of flight sensors being commonly used to produce software-driven depth of field effects, such as the iPhone 13's Cinematic mode, Apple is looking to add even more clever computational imaging tricks.

One of these is 'Synthetic Group Selfies', for which the company registered a recent patent. This enables you to take group selfies with your friends even if you aren't in the same location; one person 'hosts' the selfie and invites others to collaborate, wherever they are.

Each user shares their selfie, and the host's iPhone merges them all into a single photograph using computational imaging. So, whether you're all at the same event and but you can't all get the best lighting, or you want a group shot but you're in different places, this new iPhone tech may soon come to the rescue.

iPhone underwater shooting

(Image credit: USPTO / Apple)

With more and more smartphones boasting water-proofing, Apple has registered a patent for 'Submersible Electronic Devices With Imaging Capabilities'.

This technology is focused around optimizing devices for underwater photography, with the iPhone detecting the conditions when it is submerged and the shutter is depressed.

When this happens, there are a number of things that the camera and its sensor does: it gathers light and depth information, detects murkiness, computes how far away objects are and adjusts the illumination, filters and so on accordingly.

While we'll forever be nervous about letting our iPhones near water, this could be an interesting USP for future Apple handsets.

More smartphone news and rumors: Samsung Galaxy news • Honor news • Oppo news • Xiaomi news • Google Pixel news • Other smartphone news