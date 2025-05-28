Flash sync at 1/80,000sec! Sony and Profoto introduce TTL Global Shutter flash compatibility for Sony A9 III
New firmware updates let Profoto flashes use high-speed sync in combination with Sony's full-frame global shutter mirrorless camera
Sony and Profoto have introduced a new system that allows you to use high-speed sync (HSS) with Sony’s pioneering global shutter camera, the Sony A9 III. For the first time, you can now use sync flash at speeds of up to 1/80,000sec (!!!) and gain precise control over your exposure, including blocking ambient light even in the brightest daylight conditions.
This is all possible when shooting with the Sony A9 III using the Profoto A10, or the A10 paired with the D30, Pro-D3, or Pro-B3 flash systems. By doing so, the Sony A9 III can show its real potential as it features the first full-frame global shutter on a professional mirrorless camera. (The A9 III has a top shutter speed of 1/80,000sec, and can shoot at 120 RAW frames per second.)
This development is just the first phase of a broader rollout by Profoto, aimed at enabling full system compatibility across its flash lineup. So, if you are not shooting with a Sony A9 III or the specified Profoto flashes, there may be future opportunities giving you similar possibilities.
Here's how it works: To get the advanced flash synchronization, you need to download firmware updates, which are available now. And keep in mind, to enable this feature for the D30, Pro-D3, or Pro-B3, they must be triggered via an updated A10 unit.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
