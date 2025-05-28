Flash sync at 1/80,000sec! Sony and Profoto introduce TTL Global Shutter flash compatibility for Sony A9 III

High-speed flash sync is now possible when shooting with the Sony A9 III and the Profoto A10, or the A10 in combination with the D30, Pro-D3, or Pro-B3

Sony and Profoto have introduced a new system that allows you to use high-speed sync (HSS) with Sony’s pioneering global shutter camera, the Sony A9 III. For the first time, you can now use sync flash at speeds of up to 1/80,000sec (!!!) and gain precise control over your exposure, including blocking ambient light even in the brightest daylight conditions.

This is all possible when shooting with the Sony A9 III using the Profoto A10, or the A10 paired with the D30, Pro-D3, or Pro-B3 flash systems. By doing so, the Sony A9 III can show its real potential as it features the first full-frame global shutter on a professional mirrorless camera. (The A9 III has a top shutter speed of 1/80,000sec, and can shoot at 120 RAW frames per second.)

This development is just the first phase of a broader rollout by Profoto, aimed at enabling full system compatibility across its flash lineup. So, if you are not shooting with a Sony A9 III or the specified Profoto flashes, there may be future opportunities giving you similar possibilities.

Here's how it works: To get the advanced flash synchronization, you need to download firmware updates, which are available now. And keep in mind, to enable this feature for the D30, Pro-D3, or Pro-B3, they must be triggered via an updated A10 unit.

