Sigma launches its first-ever telephoto zoom for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

By Chris George
published

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.4 DG DN OS | Contemporary supertelephoto in X-mount goes on sale from September 23

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.4 DG DN OS | Contemporary for Fujfilm X mount
(Image credit: Sigma)
Jump to:

Sigma is introducing its first-ever telephoto for the Fujifilm X-mount. The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.4 DG DN OS | C supertelephoto Zoom will join the existing five lenses that Sigma has already announced for the Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless system.

When the 1.5x crop factor is taken into account, the new Sigma 100-400mm gives an effective focal length range of 150-600mm - making it an attractive choice for bird photography, airshows and safaris.

The new zoom has been adapted from the full-frame Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.4 DG DN OS | C which was launched for Sony FE and L-mount mirrorless cameras in 2020.

Much of the specification for the Fujifilm X-mount lens remains the same, despite not needing such a wide imaging circle. It is constructed from 22 elements in 16 groups, with a 9-blade circular diaphragm. It weighs 1135g (40oz), and has a 67mm front filter thread. A tripod mount (TS-111) is available as an optional extra - this replaces the protective cover (PT-31) which is otherwise fitted to the lens.

Due to differences in camera software, the lens features a new AF Function Setting switch and AF Function button, replacing the AF/MF Switch and AFL buttons found on the L-Mount and Sony E-mount.  (Image credit: Sigma)

The new Fujifilm version of the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS features a unique AF Function Setting switch and AF Function button, not found on the L-Mount and Sony E-mount versions. The performance of the optical image stabilizer has also been improved offering a five-stop effect (up from four stops with the Sony and L-mount versions).

The Fujifilm version retains the same high-quality FLD and SLD glass elements, which promises sharp images across the whole frame and throughout the entire zoom range. Other features include a two-mode optical stabilizer, focus limiter switch and dual action zoom.

Existing Sigma lenses for the X-mount system are the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | C, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | C, 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | C, and 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C. The more recently announced Sigma 3mm F1.4 DC DN | C  goes on sale on September 23.

Specifications

(Image credit: Sigma)

Mounts: Fujifilm X, Sony E, Leica L
Full frame: Yes (Sony & L-mount fit only)
Autofocus: Yes
Image stabilization: Yes
Lens construction: 22 elements in 16 groups
Angle of view: 16.2-4.1° (APS-C); 24.4-6.2° (full-frame)
Diaphragm blades: 9
Minimum aperture: f/22-29
Minimum focusing distance: 1.12-1.6m
Maximum magnification ratio: 0.24x
Filter size: 67mm
Dimensions: 86x199.5mm
Weight: 1,135g

Pricing and availability

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.4 DG DN OS | Contemporary for Fujfilm X goes on sale from September 23 for $899 / £899.99, and is supplied with a lens hood. The optional tripod collar attachment (TS-111) sells for $130 / £139.

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best lenses for Fujifilm X-T4

The best lenses for bird photography

The best 150-600mm lenses

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles