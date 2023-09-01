Sigma launches its first-ever telephoto zoom for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Sigma is introducing its first-ever telephoto for the Fujifilm X-mount. The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.4 DG DN OS | C supertelephoto Zoom will join the existing five lenses that Sigma has already announced for the Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless system.

When the 1.5x crop factor is taken into account, the new Sigma 100-400mm gives an effective focal length range of 150-600mm - making it an attractive choice for bird photography, airshows and safaris.

The new zoom has been adapted from the full-frame Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.4 DG DN OS | C which was launched for Sony FE and L-mount mirrorless cameras in 2020.

Much of the specification for the Fujifilm X-mount lens remains the same, despite not needing such a wide imaging circle. It is constructed from 22 elements in 16 groups, with a 9-blade circular diaphragm. It weighs 1135g (40oz), and has a 67mm front filter thread. A tripod mount (TS-111) is available as an optional extra - this replaces the protective cover (PT-31) which is otherwise fitted to the lens.

Due to differences in camera software, the lens features a new AF Function Setting switch and AF Function button, replacing the AF/MF Switch and AFL buttons found on the L-Mount and Sony E-mount. (Image credit: Sigma)

The new Fujifilm version of the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS features a unique AF Function Setting switch and AF Function button, not found on the L-Mount and Sony E-mount versions. The performance of the optical image stabilizer has also been improved offering a five-stop effect (up from four stops with the Sony and L-mount versions).

The Fujifilm version retains the same high-quality FLD and SLD glass elements, which promises sharp images across the whole frame and throughout the entire zoom range. Other features include a two-mode optical stabilizer, focus limiter switch and dual action zoom.

Existing Sigma lenses for the X-mount system are the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | C, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | C, 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | C, and 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C. The more recently announced Sigma 3mm F1.4 DC DN | C goes on sale on September 23.

Specifications

(Image credit: Sigma)

Mounts: Fujifilm X, Sony E, Leica L

Full frame: Yes (Sony & L-mount fit only)

Autofocus: Yes

Image stabilization: Yes

Lens construction: 22 elements in 16 groups

Angle of view: 16.2-4.1° (APS-C); 24.4-6.2° (full-frame)

Diaphragm blades: 9

Minimum aperture: f/22-29

Minimum focusing distance: 1.12-1.6m

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.24x

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 86x199.5mm

Weight: 1,135g

Pricing and availability

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.4 DG DN OS | Contemporary for Fujfilm X goes on sale from September 23 for $899 / £899.99, and is supplied with a lens hood. The optional tripod collar attachment (TS-111) sells for $130 / £139.

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best lenses for Fujifilm X-T4

The best lenses for bird photography

The best 150-600mm lenses