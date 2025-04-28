From wide-angles to wildlife - Sigma’s vast-ranging 16-300mm zoom ships on May 16
Sigma’s new 16-300mm lens ships May 16: A game-changer for versatile photography
Sigma has announced the release of its new 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 DC OS Contemporary lens, a versatile zoom option set to hit the market on May 16th. The lens, aimed at crop-sensor camera users, offers an impressive focal range that covers everything from wide-angle landscapes to extreme telephoto shots.
Its all-in-one design makes it an appealing choice for photographers looking for convenience and flexibility, particularly those who prefer not to change lenses frequently while out in the field.
The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS | C is equipped with Optical Stabilization (OS) technology, designed to reduce the impact of camera shake. This feature is especially beneficial for users who find themselves shooting at longer focal lengths or in lower light conditions, where stability is paramount. With its broad zoom range, the lens will serve photographers who need a go-to solution for a variety of shooting situations without the burden of carrying multiple lenses.
What sets this lens apart is its ability to cater to a diverse group of photographers. Whether you're a travel photographer who needs an all-encompassing lens to capture wide vistas and distant subjects, or a nature photographer looking for versatility on the go, the 16-300mm offers a range that can meet these demands. It’s also well-suited for those in fields like wildlife or sports photography, where the ability to quickly adjust to various focal lengths is a huge advantage.
The lens promises solid performance with its DC (Digital Camera) designation, meaning it’s optimized for APS-C sensor cameras, ensuring sharp, high-quality images across the entire zoom range. The lens features a robust design with a sleek, compact body, making it portable enough for day-long shoots in the field. Whether you're capturing wide landscapes or zooming in on distant wildlife, the Sigma 16-300mm offers a reliable solution for capturing it all without compromising image quality.
Sigma’s 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 DC OS Contemporary lens will appeal to photographers looking for an all-in-one zoom lens with remarkable range and stability. The lens’ release on May 16 offers enthusiasts and professionals alike the chance to elevate their work with a flexible, lightweight option that handles a variety of shooting styles, making it a worthy addition to any photographer’s gear collection.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
