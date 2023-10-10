Sensational Sony camera and lens price drops as Prime Day kicks off in the US

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Days have now with 48 hours of sale discounts. We saw great Sony camera reductions yesterday on Amazon, as the store got is in the mood for a bargain. But this morning they have added even more Sony mirrorless offers fo the miss.

Our favorite A7 II deal (a favorite of Prime Days in recent years) is back. And for $998 you can get a full-frame mirrorless camera - with a zoom lens! Now that's a real bargain...

And there are deals even cheaper. The Sony A6100 beginner model is available for just $598 - or $698 with a lens.

But the biggest saving comes with the high-resolution A7R III, which gets a whopping $500 discount…

And if you have a Sony camera already - there are some great lens discounts too…

Sony A7R III| was $2,198 |$1,998

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $501.99 If you don't need 61MP of the latest Mark IV, the 42.4MP Sony A7R III is perfect for all your landscape, portrait, sports, or wildlife photography. If you're a keen filmmaker, the camera's 4K will not disappoint.

Sony A7 III| $1,998 |$1,698

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300 If you don't need the highest resolution, the 24MP A7 III with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is for you. With 693 phase-detection AF points, ISO 50 to 204,800, and 10 fps – this is perfect for sports and wildlife.

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6| $2,198.00 |$1,898.00

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300 This is the same brilliant camera as above, but with a versatile 28-70mm kit lens so that you can use it straight out of the box. An absolute steal right now!

Sony A7C + 28-60mm| $2,098 |$1,898

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $200 The world's smallest and lightest full-frame camera with the same 24MP sensor as the Sony A7 III – this is power meets function in a compact form. It's perfect for vlogging, YouTube, and content creation.

Sony ZV-1| $748.00 |$648.00

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $100 Designed for the vlogger out there that wants 4K in a small package, with a flip-out screen, which can also be used for live streaming, the Sony ZV-1 is the perfect social media or content creator camera.

Sony a7 II with 28-70mm | was $1689.58 | Now $998

Save $691.58 The second-generation Sony A7 II is getting a bit long in the tooth, but the fact this camera can still offer incredible photos today shows just how much of a headstart Sony got on mirrorless. If you want a great entry-level kit for full-frame photography then this is for you.

Sony a6600 (body only) | was $1,398 | Now $998

SAVE $400 at Amazon

One of Sony's best compact cameras, this APS-C sensor camera is perfect for travel and street photography as well as vlogging with its tilting screen and 4K video.

Sony a6400 (body only) | w as $898 | Now $748

SAVE $150 at Amazon

If you want some of the best features from top-end Sony cameras but in a much smaller and more compact body then the a6400 is a perfect balance between price and performance. This camera is ideal for travelers or video makers on a budget.

Sony a6100 (body only)| was $748 | Now $598

SAVE $150 at Amazon

The Sony a6100 is the company's cheapest way to get into mirrorless photography, although don't expect budget features, this camera punches well above its weight and pricetag and is a fantastic camera for traveling or vlogging.

Sony a6100 with 16-50mm lens| was $848 | Now $698

SAVE $150 at Amazon

Get Sony's entry-level mirrorless camera with a versatile lens and you can start taking images and videos right from the moment you open the box. The a6100 is a great camera for travel and vlogging, especially when paired with the wide to portrait 16-50mm lens.

Sony Alpha 7C | was $1,799.99 | Now $1,598

SAVE $201 The Sony A7C might have recently been replaced, but that doesn't stop this slightly older model from being one of the most compact full-frame cameras out there for travel and video making, with a big sensor and 4K video, this is a compact powerhouse.

Sony A7 IV (body only) | was $2,499.99 | now $2,398

SAVE $101.99 at Amazon

Sony's latest generation of its iconic A7 range of cameras that catapulted it to the top of the mirrorless game. The A7 IV builds on the tech that came before but with an improved sensor giving higher-resolution photos and video as well as better-than-ever image stabilization.

Sony A7 IV with 28-70mm | was $2,699.99 | Now $2,598

SAVE $101.99 at Amazon

If you want to get out and shooting right away then this kit pairs one of the absolute best Sony cameras with a high-quality versatile lens that you can use for shooting everything from landscapes to portraits, products to weddings.

Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens| was $1,399 | now $1,298

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $101 A wide-angle to mid-range zoom designed specifically for Sony's APS-C cameras is versatile, lightweight and now cheaper than normal!

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master| $1,698 |$1,598

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $100 This premium G Master series mid-range zoom lens from Sony boasts a 9-blade aperture for excellent defocus effects, highly precise focus lens control, and a constant F2.8 maximum aperture for sharp shots.

Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar| $898 |$698

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $200 This versatile workhorse lens is perfect for landscapes, portraits, or sports. If an f/2.8 isn't what you need and you're looking for lighter pro-grade solutions, this is the perfect lens for you.

Sony E 10-18mm f/4| $798 |$648

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $100 Take ultra-wide landscapes or tight interiors with your Sony APS-C camera. With a 35mm-equivalent of 15-27mm you have a versatile lens at your disposal and with a constant f/4 aperture your images will always be sharp.

Sony E 11mm f/1.8| $549 |$498

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $50 Especially designed for the Sony E mount APS-C this 11mm (16.5mm in 35 mm-equivalent) lens is a great lens to keep on your camera all the time. Due to its maximum aperture of f/1.8, it can tackle and overcome low-light situations for bright images.

Sony FE 85 mm F1.8 lens | $549 | now $469.49

Amazon Prime Deal - save $80 Looking for a low-cost 85mm portrait lens for your full-frame Sony mirrorless camera? This Sony FE 85mm f/1/8 is just what you need!



