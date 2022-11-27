Save over £800 with Panasonic S5 twin-lens Cyber Monday camera bundle

If you’re in the market for a new full-frame camera that can produce great photos and cinematic video then the Panasonic S5 is the perfect choice for any content creator. And now it's an even better choice, with up to this special Black Friday camera (opens in new tab) deal from Park Cameras.

When you buy the Panasonic S5 (opens in new tab) with Panasonic Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 (opens in new tab) lens, you not only get a FREE Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 (opens in new tab) worth £429, you can also apply discount code PANASONIC-400 to claim an additional £400 off your purchase!

But this deal gets even better, as included in this price is a free memory card, so you can get shooting without any more cost. And if you want to save money - go for the body only deal below, as that also comes with the free 50mm f/1.8 lens and the memory card.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic S5 body + FREE 50mm| £1,549 | £1,149 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £400 with a voucher code and received a free 50mm lens worth £429 This is one of our favorite budget-priced full-frame mirrorless cameras and using the voucher code PANASONIC-400 you can get this at an incredible price during Black Friday along with a free 50mm lens - this is a bargain not to be missed. Plus free memory card.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic S5 body + 20-60mm + 50mm| £1,549 | £1,149 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £400 with a voucher code and get free 50mm lens worth £429 Want a kit zoom, as well as the free 500mm? then this bundle with the S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 is the one to go for. Use voucher code PANASONIC-400. Free memory card.

Well-rounded and fairly lightweight, the Panasonic Lumix S5 combines capable video and photo functions with a portable design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor that's capable of recording UHD 4K at 60p (with 10-bit internal recording), offers dual native ISO in various codecs, and a wide 14 stops of dynamic range. For stills it caters to a versatile range of applications, with 7fps continuous shooting, native ISO from 100-51200, and can even produce 96MP images from its High-Res Shot mode.

In terms of physical design, the S5 borrows elements from the larger S1-series of cameras, but has a smaller footprint and lightweight profile for improved portability. The S5 incorporates a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a free-angle 3.0" 1.84m-dot touchscreen LCD. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity to devices, and offers dual SD memory card slots for extra file flexibility. All in all this is a great system and, for the price to performance ratio with this amazing deal, it's hard to pass up!

Read more:

Best Panasonic camera (opens in new tab)

Best L-mount lenses (opens in new tab)

Best 4K camera (opens in new tab)

Best camera for video (opens in new tab)