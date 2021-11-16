Save $650 on the Nikon Z6! Price slashed to $1,300 at Walmart

The best Black Friday camera deals are already here! And this offer is unbelievable – right now the Nikon Z6 is just $1,304.95 at Walmart. That's an incredible saving of over $650!

The Nikon Z6 may have been succeeded by the Nikon Z6 II, but it's still a powerful and capable camera. With its 24.5MP full frame image sensor and 12fps burst shooting, it's a great all-rounder for all genres of photography.

If you shoot video, it's also a great option for 4K footage, 8K time-lapse, and can capture 1080p at up to 120p for slow-motion. You can use existing Nikon DSLR lenses via an optional adapter, and there's a great range of cutting edge Nikon Z optics specifically for mirrorless cameras.

