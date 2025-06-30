Nikon Z6 II drops to its lowest-ever price in early Prime Day deal

Amazon's big summer sale is still a week away, but that doesn't mean we haven't started to spot some superb early Prime Day camera deals…

This offer on the Nikon Z6 II with the 24-70mm f/4 is one of the best offers we have seen so far, cutting the price of this full-frame camera kit to its best-ever price by some way. At £1583.11, that works out as £765 under its recommended retail price, and making this package more affordable than it has ever been, at Amazon or elsewhere.

Sure, the updated Nikon Z6 III has landed – but let's be honest, we don't always need the newest model to get quality results (and the new camera costs nearly twice as much as the previous one).

The Nikon Z6 II is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers great performance at an unbeatable price (especially with this deal). For many users, the Z6 II is actually a preferable option to the professional-grade Nikon Z7 II.

The Z6 II features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor for sharp, high-quality images with great dynamic range. It is powered by dual Expeed 6 processors, which means faster performance, better autofocus tracking and improved low-light handling. With 273 hybrid autofocus points, the Z6 II tracks fast subjects including humans and animals.

A huge upgrade over the original Nikon Z6 are the two memory card slots, which can be a real game changer and push the camera into professional-grade category. With this, you can shoot client work or important events like weddings with peace of mind in case of card failure.

The bundled Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens is a versatile all-rounder – great for portraits, landscapes, travel, or even wildlife photography.

While it doesn't match the low-light capabilities of the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, when paired with the Z6 II's excellent ISO performance, it's more than capable of handling different lighting situations (or for creating beautiful bokeh). And shedding a stop might be worth it when you're saving this much!

