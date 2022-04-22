Save an amazing $200 off the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART from Adorama

If you're looking for a fast wide angle for your Sony E-mount camera, now is the time to buy, with Adorama offering an impressive $200 off the popular Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART lens, now priced at just $599.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM ART| was £799 |now $599

SAVE $200 A favored wide-angle prime, this lens is versatile with a classic broad field of view that suits everything from street shooting to landscape photography and video work. It's impressively bright and fast f/1.4 maximum aperture means it is ideal for working in low-light conditions

A favored wide-angle prime, the Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens is a versatile lens with a classic broad field of view that suits everything from street shooting to landscape photography. It's impressively bright and fast f/1.4 maximum aperture means it is ideal for working in low-light conditions and also offers greater control over depth of field for isolating your subject matter.

This lens also uses both low dispersion glass and aspherical elements to reduce chromatic and spherical aberrations for greater clarity and sharpness to your images, along with a Super Multi-Layer Coating which suppresses ghosting and flare for improved contrast and color accuracy.

This lens can be used for a wide range of shooting, stills or video and would be an extremely veritable lens to have in your kit bag, and priced at just $599, saving you an impressive $200 - it's a no brainer.

