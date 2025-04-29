Full-frame flexibility for under $300? Panasonic’s 20-60mm zoom gets a 50% price cut
If you're shooting with a Panasonic Lumix S-series camera - or anything else that takes L-mount glass - I've found a deal that’s hard to ignore.
The excellent Panasonic Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6, one of the most compact and versatile full-frame zooms around, is now half-price on Amazon. That’s right: 50% off, bringing it down from its usual $599.99 to just $298.50.
At that price, it's an absurdly good buy for a lens that covers everything from ultra-wide 20mm to a very handy 60mm - perfect for landscapes, street photography, interiors, environmental portraits, and even a bit of casual video work. It’s lightweight, weather-sealed, and surprisingly sharp across the range.
While it might not boast a fast constant aperture, what it lacks in headline specs it more than makes up for in character and usability. Mounted on something like the S5 II or S1R, it balances beautifully and offers a refreshingly compact setup for full-frame shooting.
What makes the 20-60mm particularly appealing is how well it fills the gap between traditional wide-angle primes and the standard 24-70mm zoom. That extra width at 20mm gives your images a more dramatic perspective, especially for travel or architectural shots, while still offering plenty of reach on the long end for tighter compositions. It’s a lens that invites creativity - encouraging you to move, explore, and work the frame rather than relying on zoom alone.
Deals like this don’t come around often - especially not on glass this versatile. Whether you’re building a new kit, need a lightweight travel option, or just want to add a bit more versatility to your L-mount setup, this one’s well worth snapping up before it disappears.
