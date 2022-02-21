Save a massive $500 on this Sigma 40mm f/1.4 for Sony E-mount - it's an insane deal

If you are looking for a top-notch lens that can cover and be used for a wide range of shooting environments from portraits, landscapes and also be that one lens to cover all on your next video shoot, then this insane deal on the Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sony E-mount, priced at $899, saving you $500 is as good at it gets when it comes to optical clarity, performance and get bang for your buck.

Sigma 40mm f/1.4 Art E-Mount| was $1,399 |now $899

SAVE $500 Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sony E-mount Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens is a wide normal-length lens, perfect for stills and video.

US DEAL

Designed within the rigorous tolerances of a cine lens, the Sony E-mount Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens is a wide normal-length lens characterized by a bright design and sophisticated optical layout. The fast f/1.4 maximum aperture helps to achieve shallow depth of field and selective focus effects, and also suits working in difficult lighting conditions.

The optical design incorporates a series of low dispersion and aspherical elements, which help to improve sharpness and clarity by controlling both spherical and chromatic aberrations. A Super Multi-Layer Coating is also featured, and helps to minimize flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color accuracy when working in strong lighting conditions.

Complementing the imaging capabilities, this lens sports a Hyper Sonic Motor to produce quick, smooth, and quiet autofocus performance with full-time manual focus override. The physical design features a brass bayonet mount, which offers rigidity and mounting precision along with a seal to guard against dust and moisture. Additionally, a rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a pleasing bokeh quality.

