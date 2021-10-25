Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders show 200MP camera and built-in fan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, three new camera smartphones, are expected to be introduced at the beginning of 2022. Naturally, the flagship S22 Ultra 5G, successor to the S21 Ultra, which got a five-star review from us, is the most hotly anticipated model and we’re expecting it to give the best camera phones a run for their money.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / LetsGoDigital)

The new phone, which has been subject to a slew of rumors and predictions in terms of its possible top model features, is expected to be driven by a new 4nm Exynos SoC with AMD GPU and support for ray-tracing and variable rate shading. It’s also thought that this will possibly result in a new cooling solution, in the form of a built-in fan.

200MP image sensor

Samsung is expected to upgrade the camera system in the Galaxy S22 Ultra significantly – indeed after disappointing sales for the S21 series, we’re expecting the Korean manufacturer to throw everything at the Galaxy S22 series. We’re expecting to see a ISOCell 200MP image sensor with optical zoom and sensor-shift OIS technology. It’s rumored, and likely, that the camera system will be developed in cooperation with the Japanese camera and lens manufacturer, Olympus.

Based on the rumors around the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a series of 3D models have been created Technizo Concept, in corporation with LetsGoDigital, who have kindly let us publish them.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / LetsGoDigital)

The fact that Samsung has filed a trademark for Active Fan Mode, combined with gaming smartphones on the market with a built-in fan, like the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel and Nubia RedMagic 5s, makes it a distinct possibility that Samsung may also work on such a fan for its smartphones and if it does this would likely debut in the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra.

At the beginning of the month chip manufacturer AMD announced at Computer 2021 that the company has started a cooperation with Samsung for its upcoming Exynos SoC. This will come with an AMD RDNA2 GPU with support for ray-tracing and variable rate shading – both features will make games on your mobile fantastic and a built-in fan would surely help to compensate for the heat during intensive gaming sessions.

