Is Samsung delaying future camera upgrades until 2028?
If a new tip is to be believed, we may have to wait until the Galaxy S28 to see substantial camera hardware improvements
For the past few generations of flagship Samsung S-series phones we've been disappointed at their lack of camera hardware innovation. Sadly, this might not change any time soon, if a new tip from the respected tipster Ice Universe proves correct.
The rumor claims that not only could next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra retain the same camera set-up as the current S25 Ultra, the following S27 Ultra may also remain unchanged. Consequently, it's possible we'd have to wait until 2028 to see a flagship Samsung phone with substantially uprated camera hardware.
As for why Samsung should be taking such a conservative strategy, the source suggests it might be instead focussing on producing thinner and lighter camera phones, following the lead set by the S25 Edge. Consequently, with these chassis thickness restrictions, there wouldn't be enough space for larger image sensors. I'd also question the viability of periscope telephoto modules in a thinner phone, as these require sufficient chassis thickness in order to fit the sensor and lens elements perpendicular to the front and rear surfaces of the phone.
It's also speculated that Samsung may be seeking to cut costs in its mobile division in order to offset losses made by its semiconductor chip division - the sector behind Samsung's Exynos chips and ISOCELL camera sensors.
If true, this would likely mean Samsung instead relying on software improvements and AI to boost image quality. However, you can be sure Samsung's rivals will also be leaning in to AI to improve their next generation of flagship phones, as well as making potential hardware improvements. Just because Samsung is currently a leader in the camera phone sector doesn't mean it can afford to play it safe in such a competitive market.
Story credit: Sam Mobile
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
