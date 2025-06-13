Is Samsung delaying future camera upgrades until 2028?

For the past few generations of flagship Samsung S-series phones we've been disappointed at their lack of camera hardware innovation. Sadly, this might not change any time soon, if a new tip from the respected tipster Ice Universe proves correct.

The rumor claims that not only could next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra retain the same camera set-up as the current S25 Ultra, the following S27 Ultra may also remain unchanged. Consequently, it's possible we'd have to wait until 2028 to see a flagship Samsung phone with substantially uprated camera hardware.

The pencil-thin Galaxy S25 Edge. Could this be the future of upcoming Samsung camera phones, but at the expense of improved camera hardware? (Image credit: Samsung)

As for why Samsung should be taking such a conservative strategy, the source suggests it might be instead focussing on producing thinner and lighter camera phones, following the lead set by the S25 Edge. Consequently, with these chassis thickness restrictions, there wouldn't be enough space for larger image sensors. I'd also question the viability of periscope telephoto modules in a thinner phone, as these require sufficient chassis thickness in order to fit the sensor and lens elements perpendicular to the front and rear surfaces of the phone.

It's also speculated that Samsung may be seeking to cut costs in its mobile division in order to offset losses made by its semiconductor chip division - the sector behind Samsung's Exynos chips and ISOCELL camera sensors.

If true, this would likely mean Samsung instead relying on software improvements and AI to boost image quality. However, you can be sure Samsung's rivals will also be leaning in to AI to improve their next generation of flagship phones, as well as making potential hardware improvements. Just because Samsung is currently a leader in the camera phone sector doesn't mean it can afford to play it safe in such a competitive market.

Story credit: Sam Mobile