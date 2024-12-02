Rookie mistake! I should have waited for this great Cyber Monday deal before buying my MacBook Pro

As a journalist who has covered several Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales events – I should really know better! But alas, here we are. Just a few short weeks after buying a brand new M4-powered MacBook Pro on launch day, my exact laptop is now discounted 🤦🏻

I bought the M4 Pro-equipped version of the MacBook Pro for $1,999, which is now frustratingly (for me) just $1,749. I could have even almost got a top deal on an iPad as well for the same price!

But it's not just my chosen configuration that is on sale today, every version of the MacBook Pro range is seeing some money off from the entry-level MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage, right up to the full-fat MacBook Pro M4 Max, 1TB of storage, and 32GB RAM. Deals are available on both the 14-inch version and the 16-inch version, as well as both the Silver and Space Black models!

Check out the best deals on MacBook Pros below…

Check out more of the best photo editing laptops and best laptops for video editing in our guides.