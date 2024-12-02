Rookie mistake! I should have waited for this great Cyber Monday deal before buying my MacBook Pro

As a journalist who has covered several Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales events – I should really know better! But alas, here we are. Just a few short weeks after buying a brand new M4-powered MacBook Pro on launch day, my exact laptop is now discounted 🤦🏻
I bought the M4 Pro-equipped version of the MacBook Pro for $1,999, which is now frustratingly (for me) just $1,749. I could have even almost got a top deal on an iPad as well for the same price!
Save $125 (8%) Save on the entry-level MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the latest M4 processor which is plenty to power you through most photo editing work. If you need more space, you can also save on 1TB SSD configurations, as well as upping the RAM to 24GB, both also discounted – although if you are tempted to do this, you should really consider the MacBook Pro M4 Pro deal below as an alternative instead.
Save $250 (13%) This is my perfect MacBook configuration, with the M4 Pro, it has a little more oomph to get into more complex photo editing as well as video editing, and the 512GB SSD is also enough to keep files your working on currently to hand without having to carry a portable SSD. If you find that isn't quite enough, you can also save $200 (8%) on an upgrade to a 1TB SSD.
Go Bigger: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Max) 24GB 512GB | was $2,499 | now $2,249 | SAVE $250 (10%)
Save $300 (9%) The fully specced out version of the MacBook Pro is also on sale. If you need all the bells and whistles for some high-powered editing of top-resolution video, then this is the machine for you. With Apple's top M4 Max laptop chip, 36GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, you can breeze through your client work in no time.
Go bigger: MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Max) 36GB 1TB | was $3,499 | now $3,199 | SAVE $300 (9%)