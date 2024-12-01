Apple iPad, iPad Pro & iPad Air set to be UK star buys of Cyber Monday if early deals are right!

Apple's iPad Pro – or the affordable iPad Air, and the super-cool iPad mini – are all brilliant for photographers on the go. Now they're discounted too!

iPad deals with picture of iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air
OK, not everyone is all the way into the Apple ecosystem, but a lot of us are, and the iPad is a wonderful device to have at your hands. The iPad Pro's amazing screen and M4 power make it a great choice, but Apple has always provided surprisingly powerful chips in the iPad series, so none are bad, which is why we have a whole best iPads for photographers guide.

As Cyber Monday beckons, the best deals are tending, slightly, I think, toward more computing devices and, well, you may not remember but Apple was once called 'Apple Computer' – so perhaps that's why iPad deals seem to be rising...

Apple 10.2" iPad 64GB (9th gen)
Cheap iPad
Apple 10.2" iPad 64GB (9th gen): was £459 now £399 at Amazon

It's cheap The modestly priced 10-2-inch is still a useful device for photographers. The 12-megapixel front camera with center stage is fine, of course, but I'm thinking more of browsing your photos and videos. If you've not yet moved to the 'USB-C' connectors, you'll also find it has the same charging port as your iPhone 14 and earlier.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB (10th gen)
Sensible Power
Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB (10th gen): was £479 now £449 at Amazon

Cheap but modern! The iPad is a major step up design wise from the basic original, with USB-C and a modern look to the frame (and a great choice of colors). This is the sensible choice for family and general use that'll last and last.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4)
PRO POWER
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): was £999.99 now £934.97 at Amazon

Save at least $100 on iPad Pro This is our top pick, with a larger, higher-res, brighter screen than any other iPad, and the power of an M4 chip. It also has the best cameras, great battery life, and Apple Pencil 2 support. Oh, and the Ultra Retina XDR OLED.

Without discount, it got a 4-star review (but the main complaint that dragged it down was value!)

(Keyboard is extra)

Apple iPad Mini 2021 - Renewed
Mini
Apple iPad Mini 2021 - Renewed: £325 at Amazon

The new mini is out, so why not scan Amazon's renewed pages for the best price on the older model. It still has 64 or 256GB.

Just a thought, but there is a 90-day money-back guarantee.

