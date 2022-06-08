Realme GT Neo 3T phone gets racy design, but with less-than racy processor

Realme has announced the global launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone, which will be added to the popular GT Neo series. The new mid-range smartphone is available with a racing-flag-esque design on the rear panel, as well more subtle colour options.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which in all honesty seems a slightly dated option when you consider than the also mid-range OnePlus 9R (both Realme and One Plus are owned by BBK Electronics, along with Oppo, Vivo and iQOO) features the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor.

Chip aside, the Realme GT Neo 3T features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a very decent 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. There’s a nice big 5000mAh battery, which boasts 80W fast charging support.

The new phone operates on the Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and storage – there are 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage options – is expandable via a microSD card.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Camera system

For a mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 3T has a decent triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an additional 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there’s a 16MP selfie-camera.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Price & availability

Realme has announced the GT Neo 3T globally - but that just means the 61 global markets it operates in, which include Europe and Australasia but sadly not the US.

The 8GB RAM / 128GB internal storage variant of the Realme GT Neo 3T costs $470 and the 8GB RAM / 256GB internal storage variant costs $510. It’s available in Shade Black, Drifting White, and Dash Yellow color options.

