It's a world's first! Realme unveils the first-ever switchable camera bump

Realme isn’t the biggest smartphone brand in the world right now, but it’s certainly one of the fastest-growing, known for its trend-setting designs that appeal to younger consumers. Set for release on November 20, the Chinese-based company is unveiling more about its latest flagship phone, the GT 8 Pro – powered by Ricoh GR.

Given that the world has been subjected to a lot of smartphone releases in the past few months, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was just another typecast flagship phone. Far from it, though.

The GT 8 Pro features a world’s first: the first-ever switchable camera bump. Yep, you read it right. A design component that has remained rigidly uncustomizable since it was popularized by the iPhone 6 will now be interchangeable. As a result, users can switch their device’s look by simply unscrewing the original camera bump, picking their preferred one, and confirming the fit with a precise lock-in click.

It's a bold move from Realme, and only time will tell whether other smartphone brands will follow suit.

Here is realme’s justification for the bold design choice: “Young users want devices that reflect their unique personalities, but the flagship market has forced them to choose between identical designs. This isn’t just a feature; it’s our blueprint for redefining flagship design: diverse, personalized, and true to the user.”

We don't yet have a full list of bumps available at launch, but Realme has suggested you'll be able to at least choose from round, square, and a robot-themed attachment. These can also be paired with Realme's Color-Mix concept, which matches the lens module's shade to subtly contrast the hue of the phone's body, which adds another layer of personalization for the GT 8 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (Image credit: realme)

Beyond the camera bump

The big headline for camera fans, though, is still Realme partnering with Ricoh to co-engineer the camera system for the GT 8 Pro. The collaboration promises a custom lens and image processing derived from the GR series, including five “GR Film Styles” (e.g., Positive Film, Negative Film, Monotone) to mimic the “film-like authenticity” of Ricoh’s street-photography compacts. The aim is to offer phone users a more organic, street-photography–friendly experience that brings the essence of the GR compact camera into a smartphone form factor.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The phone will ship in two shades: Diary White and Urban Blue, with the latter showcasing a paper-like leather back panel. This is made from recycled plastics and textiles, which is a big win for sustainability. The phone includes a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It's also rated to IP66, IP68, and IP69 for ingress protection.

realme GT 8 Pro: Explore Beyond Definition - YouTube Watch On

You might also like...

Find more of the best Android phones for photography or the best camera phones in our guides.