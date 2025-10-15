Ricoh teams up with Realme to bring the ‘film-like authenticity’ of GR compact cameras to smartphone photography

After days of teasing, smartphone brand Realme has officially announced a landmark partnership with Ricoh Imaging, the company behind the iconic GR family of street photography cameras, to co-engineer the camera system for the upcoming realme GT 8 Pro phone – bringing tthe looks and shooting modes of the popular GR III (and its successor, the GRIV) to a mobile device for the first time.

Unveiled at a launch event in Beijing, the collaboration marks what both brands describe as one of the “deepest imaging partnerships” in the industry. The GT 8 Pro will debut a Ricoh GR-powered camera system, promising an experience that blends the ease of phone photography with the authenticity of Ricoh’s cult compact series.

According to the announcement, the phone will feature a new custom-designed lens meeting GR optical standards, with Realme promising an ultra-high-transparency lens group offering anti-glare coatings and low distortion.

The GT 8 Pro will also introduce a dedicated GR Mode with hallmark features like the distinctive GR shutter sound, quick startup, and Snap Mode – Ricoh’s street photography cheat mode, which locks in a preset focus distance for quick street shots.

Realme Vice President and CMO Chase Xu with Kazunobu Saiki, General Manager of Camera Business Division at Ricoh Imagine (Image credit: Realme / Ricoh)

And as reported, Ricoh’s influence will extend beyond optics to image tone and looks. The phone will include five GR Film Styles – Standard, Positive Film, Negative Film, Monotone, and High-Contrast B&W – which aim to reproduce the “film-like” rendering that Ricoh GR fans love. These tones are derived from GR color science, offering what Realme calls a more “organic, imperfect” aesthetic compared to the clean imagery typical of modern phones.

Realme’s Vice President, Chase Xu, described the GT 8 Pro as “a device that embodies freedom, creativity, and authenticity,” while Ricoh Imaging’s Kazunobu Saiki said the partnership “revitalizes street photography culture for the next generation.”

The GT 8 Pro will come with dual focal lengths of 28mm and 40mm, a minimal Viewfinder Mode, and a GR-style watermark.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The GT 8 Pro aims squarely at photographers who want the look of the Ricoh GR IV – but without having to carry a separate compact camera. The Realme GT 8 Pro will launch “globally” later this year – although specific territories are yet to be confirmed.

YOu might also like...

Check out more of the best Android phones for photography or the best camera phones