£500 off the powerhouse Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera!

Get £500 off Canon's smallest, lightest, yet incredibly formidable full-frame camera, the EOS R8

Looking for a full-frame camera that's compact, lightweight, and still packs serious muscle? You're in luck because Clifton Cameras has dropped the price to the best we have seen on the Canon EOS R8, just £1,199. And unlike other Canon offers we have seen, this is the price you actually pay - there is no cashback malarky to deal with.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £1,199 SAVE £500 at Clifton Cameras

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £1,199
SAVE £500 at Clifton Cameras Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! 

Canon EOS R8 + 24-50mm | £1,899.99 | £1,369 SAVE £530 at Clifton Cameras

Canon EOS R8 + 24-50mm | £1,899.99 | £1,369
SAVE £530 at Clifton Cameras If you need a lens with the R8, then there is also a similar deal on this kit including the Canon RF 24-50mm f4.5-6.3 IS STM

