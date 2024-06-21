£500 off the powerhouse Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera!

Looking for a full-frame camera that's compact, lightweight, and still packs serious muscle? You're in luck because Clifton Cameras has dropped the price to the best we have seen on the Canon EOS R8, just £1,199. And unlike other Canon offers we have seen, this is the price you actually pay - there is no cashback malarky to deal with.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £1,199

SAVE £500 at Clifton Cameras Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!

I've been using the EOS R system since day one, and this is one of the most amazing RF bodies that Canon has yet released. I couldn't quite believe it until I used it: the Canon EOS R8 is the same size as the super-svelte Canon EOS RP but weighs even less – and packs even more firepower.

The fact that it shoots at 40fps is absolutely mindblowing – that's faster than the flagship Canon EOS R3! It also captures 4K video up to 60p (oversampled from 6K), has a crazy-high ISO of 102,400 (expandable to 204,800), has microphone and headphone jacks, Canon's clever new Multi-Function Shoe that communicates with and powers accessories… it's just a brilliant all-rounder. And at this price, it's even more brilliant!

