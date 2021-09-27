Peak Design launches entire accessory 'ecosystem' for your camera phone

Peak Design, a company renowned for producing some of the best camera bags, has launched a new range of camera phone cases, mounts and accessories. 'Mobile' by Peak Design is the result of the company's 10th Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and is based around a technology Peak Design calls SlimLink. This hybrid magnetic/mechanical attachment system has been designed to be both ultra-thin and also super-strong, while also being effortlessly easy and quick to use.

The system is designed around Peak Design's Everyday Case. This slim phone case is made from nylon canvas fabric and surrounded by a 360-degree shock-absorbing TPU bumper. The case is available for iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, as well as the Galaxy S21, and is compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. If you're using a different phone, Peak Design also offers an adhesive-backed Universal Adapter designed to work with nearly any hard or non-textured 3rd-party phone case.

But it's the compatible accessories which really bring the Mobile system to life. Mounts for cars, bicycles, motorcycles, home/office, two mobile wallets, and accessories for photographers and filmmakers are available, with each accessory developed by a team of engineers reportedly over the course of 3 years. Many of these accessories also work directly with MagSafe phones and 3rd-party cases. All accessories are built from premium materials, guaranteed for life, and are 100% carbon neutral.

The Mobile ecosystem

Once you've got either an Everyday Case, Everyday Loop Case, or a Universal Adapter, you can then attach your phone to any of the following Mobile-compatible accessories.

Mobile Tripod ($79.95)

A precision-machined tripod for your phone, the Mobile Tripod gives your phone a stable base for photo/video creation and video calls. With a footprint barely larger than a credit card, it slips easily into your pocket.

Creator Kit ($49.95)

The Peak Design Creator Kit contains a locking phone mount and a set of adapters that let you connect it to 4 other mounting/connection systems: Arca tripod heads, GoPro mounts, 1/4”-20 mounts, and the Peak Design Capture Camera Clip.

Wireless Charging Stand ($79.95)

The Wireless Charging Stand is made out of precision-machined anodized aluminium and adjusts with a tuned friction hinge to find your optimal viewing angle. Powerful magnets keep your phone secure yet easily accessible.

Wall Mount ($24.95)

Instantly and securely mount your phone to any wall, mirror, tile, or flat surface. Use it to help you read recipes in the kitchen, podcasts in the bathroom, or video calls in the workshop.

Slim Wallet ($49.95)

The Slim Wallet and Stand Wallet use a unique fabric patterning and construction to securely hold 7 cards and deploy them on-demand for easy access. Precision-tuned magnets keep the wallet securely mounted to your phone for streamlined daily carrying.

Stand Wallet ($59.95)

The Stand Wallet has an additional low-profile friction hinge built-in to its construction, providing an on-demand stand for watching videos or calling friends.

Car Mount ($44.95)

Ultra-strong magnets keep your phone secure even during the most spirited driving, while the mount itself attaches to the dashboard via secure adhesive. The mount itself is constructed from machined aluminium.

Car Mount with wireless charging ($79.95)

The standard Car Mount, but with an added USB-C connection providing wireless charging to your phone.

Out-Front Bike Mount ($69.95)

This mount uses both magnets and a mechanical lock to rigidly mount your phone to your bike’s handlebars.

Universal Bar Mount ($49.95)

Designed for a wide variety of mounting setups, the Universal Bar Mount securely holds your phone on the handlebars, stem, or frame of any bike, scooter, stroller, motorcycle, or golf cart.

Motorcycle Bar Mount ($99.95)

A versatile motorcycle phone mount that securely installs on a wide variety of handlebars with an articulating arm that adjusts for the optimal viewing angle.

Motorcycle Stem Mount ($99.95)

Keep your phone rigidly mounted and easily viewable via the low-profile Motorcycle Stem Mount, optimized for sport and street motorcycles with clip-on style handlebars.

Peak Design's Everyday cases and Mobile accessories are available to pre-order now from Adorama in the US, and from Wex Photo Video in the UK.

