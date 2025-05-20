Rumor suggests Apple may integrate cameras into upcoming AirPods

A new rumor from a reputable source - analyst Ming-Chi Kuo - has reiterated previous claims that Apple could be working on incorporating cameras into future versions of its AirPods. But don't go thinking these will be some sort of high resolution color cameras for snapping selfies of your ear canals.

(Image credit: Apple)

Rather, the rumors hint at these being infra-red cameras intended to enhance the versatility of Apple's wearable tech. Camera-equipped AirPods could include low-resolution IR sensors that might detect when the users turns their head, as well as gleaning computer vision information about the surrounding environment, which could then feed information back to your iPhone or Apple Watch for processing, enabling your iPhone to 'see' even when it's in your pocket.

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods' data may potentially work in conjunction with Apple's Vison Pro headset to considerably increase its field of view. Of course, such cameras could also be integrated into the Vision Pro, but by housing them in AirPods instead, the weight of the headset would be reduced, making it more comfortable to wear.

The rumor suggests that AirPods equipped with IR cameras might enter mass production in 2026, while a lighter version of the AirPods Max is claimed to launch the following year. Watch this space...