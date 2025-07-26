This Peak Design camera accessory was the MVP of my European trip

I recently returned from a few days in Gothenburg, Sweden, where I spent time exploring the city and testing out the OPPO Find X8 Ultra – a camera phone so good that it has dethroned my trusty Fujifilm X100F as my everyday carry. That in itself was surprising, but the real MVP of the trip wasn’t a camera at all, but a bag.

The Peak Design Outdoor Sling (7L) barely left my side. As someone who’s never been a fan of sling-style camera bags, I wasn’t expecting much. However, by the end of the trip, I had been fully converted. It was light, compact, and just big enough to store everything I needed for day trips, from my camera kit and microphone to water and snacks.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

What makes the Outdoor Sling so good is how effortlessly it combines function and style. Peak Design is known for this; their bags always strike that sweet spot between practicality and aesthetics. It’s not even strictly a camera bag until you add the X-Small Camera Cube, which I did, and suddenly my gear was perfectly cushioned, neatly organized, and easy to grab when I needed it.

There’s a pocket or compartment for everything. Memory cards, SSDs, a phone, a wallet, a passport, batteries, and even snacks for long walks along the coast. And yet, despite all this storage, it never felt bulky or in the way. The sling strap adjusts quickly and comfortably, and I found myself forgetting I was even carrying it, until I needed something, and then it was easy to access.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

One moment that sold me on it came during a sudden Nordic downpour. The ultralight Terra Shell 210D ripstop exterior (made from 100% recycled, Bluesign-approved nylon) shrugged off the rain. Not a drop got through, and the PU coating and weatherproof zippers gave me total peace of mind about my gear inside.

The Outdoor Sling is also built for movement. Whether walking the cobbled streets of Gothenburg or the boardwalks of Fjällbacka, it never swung around or felt awkward. The Cord Hook Stabilizer Cord, designed for cycling and active use, kept everything snug against my body. It’s a detail you don’t think about until you realize how much easier it makes your day.

It’s more than a camera bag, and that’s what I love about it. One day, I packed it with an OPPO Find X8 Ultra, a small tripod, a compact camera, and a few personal essentials. The next day, I used it as a minimal day bag for exploring the city, carrying just my passport, notebook, wallet, and phone. It always looked good, never felt heavy, and never let me down.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For someone who’s always been a camera backpack person, this little camera sling bag was a revelation. It’s made me rethink how I carry my gear, and honestly, I don’t see myself traveling anywhere without it now.

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best camera backpacks and best camera sling bags.