Mitakon launches SpeedMaster 20mm, 35mm and 50mm T1.0 triple cine lens set

You often get cine lenses sold in sets, but rarely at this price or with these specifications. The headline spec is the T1.0 maximum aperture, shared across all three lenses, for excellent low-light capability and shallow depth of field even with APS-C/Super35 cameras.

While APS-C might seem a poor relation to full frame cameras in the photography world, in filmmaking the Super35/APS-C format is alive and kicking and used widely. These Super35 cine lenses have also arrived at just the right time, as Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and Canon are all beefing up their APS-C filmmaking credentials. Some of the best cine cameras and best cameras for filmmaking use the APS-C/Super35 format, such as the Sony A6700, Fujifilm X-H2S and Canon EOS R7.



These new lenses are available individually at $499 each – that's about £392/AU$770 – but they're also sold as a boxed set for $1299 (about £1020/AU$2006). Why? Because the best cine lenses are often used in sets by filmmakers who need to swap out lenses without also having to make adjustments to their rigs, matte boxes and focus pullers. These lenses don't just share the same pretty exceptional maximum aperture, they also have identical dimensions, filter sizes and aperture/focus throws.

(Image credit: Mitakon)

Mitakon 20mm S35 T1.0 specifications

Sensor Size: APS-C

Focal Length: 20mm (30mm equiv)

Maximum Aperture: T1.0

Minimum Aperture: T16

Aperture Throw: 60°

Focus Throw: 270°

Construction: 13 elements in 8 groups

Aperture Blades: 9

Angle of View: 72°

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.31m

Filter Thread: 77mm

Size: 88 x 93mm

Weight: 730g

Mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF

(Image credit: Mitakon)

Mitakon 35mm S35 T1.0 specifications

Sensor Size: APS-C

Focal Length: 35mm (50mm equiv)

Maximum Aperture: T1.0

Minimum Aperture: T16

Aperture Throw: 60°

Focus Throw: 270°

Construction: 11 elements in 8 groups

Aperture Blades: 9

Angle of View: 43.5°

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.36m

Filter Thread: 77mm

Size: 88 x 93mm

Weight: 640g

Mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF

(Image credit: Mitakon)

Mitakon 50mm S35 T1.0 specifications

Sensor Size: APS-C

Focal Length: 50mm (75mm equiv)

Maximum Aperture: T1.0

Minimum Aperture: T16

Aperture Throw: 60°

Focus Throw: 270°

Construction: 11 elements in 8 groups

Aperture Blades: 9

Angle of View: 33.5°

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.62m

Filter Thread: 77mm

Size: 88 x 93mm

Weight: 820g

Mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, Fuji X, Canon RF

(Image credit: Mitakon)

Mitakon claims the 9-bladed aperture rings will give a 'silky soft bokeh' and that the new lenses exhibit low levels of focus breathing. The SpeedMaster 20mm/35mm/50mm S35 T1 cine lenses are available now, both individually and as a set.

Other lens news

Olympus and Panasonic get new tilt lens for toy town photo effects

Panasonic quietly adds two more lenses to its L-mount lens roadmap

Cosina launches Nokton 50mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X-mount cameras