Cosina launches Nokton 50mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Fujifilm makes its own ultra-fast 50mm lens, the XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR, but this is a pretty big lens and has a price tag to match. If you only want an ultra-fast 75mm equivalent lens occasionally, the Voigtlander Nokton 50mm F1.2 could be a more appealing buy.

It doesn't have the autofocus of the Fujifilm lens, but it is considerably smaller and lighter, with a length of just 49mm and a weight of 290g. Made by Cosina, the Nokton 50mm F1.2 has the construction of a classic mechanical lens, including metal helicoid focus and a direct mechanical aperture ring, but it also incorporates modern electronics for data communication between the lens and the camera body.



Many of the best Fujifilm lenses are primes, but while these often mirror the retro styling and operation of classic lenses, they are modern digital optics. The Nokton 50mm F1.2 approaches this from the opposite direction, offering classic mechanical construction wth the advantages of digital lens-body communication.



This means the lens can transmit EXIF data, offers focus check and distance display and provides information for the camera's in-body stabilization and parallax info (for X-Pro models). Some older X-mount cameras won't support this data transfer but all current models do with the latest firmware updates, and you can check a full compatibility list on the Cosina Nokton 50mm F1.2 web page (use your browser's translation feature).



The Nokton 50mm F1.2 uses a sophisticated optical construction consisting of 9 elements in 8 groups and does not rely on any in-camera corrections. It has a 12-bladed aperture ring for circular bokeh, and a minimum focus distance of 0.39m. The filter size is a modest 58mm, despite the wide maximum aperture.

(Image credit: Cosina)

Nokton 50mm F1.2 specifications

Focal length: 50mm (Full size conversion: 75mm)

Minimum aperture: F16

Lens configuration: 9 elements in 8 groups

Angle of view: 32.5°

Aperture blades: 12

Minimum shooting distance: 0.39m

Filter size: 58mm

Width x length: 63.9 × 49.0mm



The Nokton 50mm F1.2 will go on sale in September 2023 at an anticipated retail price of ¥100,000, which is about US$690 / £540 / AU$1060.

See our guide to the best Fujifilm lenses, and our recommendations for the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-T4