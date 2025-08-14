This US$399 macro lens gives you an incredible 1-5x magnification with built-in light – and the sample shots are just unreal

If you've ever tried macro photography, you know how quickly the limits of gear can show. A proper macro lens doesn't just make things look close, it opens up an entirely new world. And the new Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro lens from Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics) is designed to do that – and more.

The Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro lens is something I'd call a bit of a unicorn. It delivers insane 1x to 5x magnification range – yes, 5 times life-size – and it's compatible with APS-C, full-frame and medium format systems, including DSLRs. That's basically unheard of at this price point.

When I saw the sample images taken with this lens, it highlighted this next-level detail – you can see the tiny bits of pollen clinging to a bee's fuzz, or the minuscule water droplets sitting like perfect glass orbs on a spider's face. You just don't get that kind of clarity with standard macro gear – and usually not with a sub-$400 lens.

(Image credit: James Spensley)

What also makes the Mitakon impressive is the working distance. At 5x magnification, it gives you 65mm of space between your subject and the lens. Canon's legendary MP-E 65mm, by contrast, maxes out at 41mm at 5x.

More space means easier lighting setups, less chance of casting shadows and a better overall experience shooting high-magnification subjects like insects, crystals or texture.

Speaking of lighting, this lens also comes with a built-in front-facing LED, which is supremely helpful for close-up shooting. It's a thoughtful touch that can make a real difference when you're working at high magnifications, where external lights often struggle to reach.

The lens features a detachable Arca Swiss lens support for stable setups, a 58mm filter thread for creative versatility, and an integrated front LED light (Image credit: Zhongyi Optics)

The fact that the Mitakon covers medium format will make certain shooters happy. Most macro lenses are optimized for full-frame and start to vignette when you mount them on something like a GFX or Hasselblad.

But ZY Optics actually designed this macro lens to deliver full coverage across medium format sensors – with no vignetting. And the Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro lens comes in nine different mounts: Sony E, Canon RF and EF, Nikon Z and F, Fujifilm X and GF, L-Mount and Hasselblad X.

Under the hood it features 13 elements in 8 groups, a 9-blade aperture and excellent control over chromatic aberration. It's manual focus only, as you'd expect at this level of magnification, but that's part of the fun.

(Image credit: Jimmy Chan)

I can't wait to get this lens into my hands and put it through its paces. A lens like this – with this level of magnification, compatibility, and image quality – would usually cost you close to or over $1,000.

The fact that it's launching at just $399 (around £295 / AU$610) is kind of mind-blowing. So, if macro photography is your thing – or even if you've just been macro-curious – this might be the most exciting piece of gear to drop this year. The Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro lens is available to order now from ZY Optics.

Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Specifications

Mounts: Canon EF, Canon RF, Fujifilm GF*, Fujifilm X, Hasselblad X*, L-Mount, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony E (*full coverage, no vignetting)

Focal Length: 55mm (84.2mm APS-C, 43.45mm GFX / XCD)

Aperture: f/2.8

Magnification: 1- 5x

Angle of View: 1X: 13.7° | 5X: 5.6°

Min. Focusing Distance: 1x: 279mm | 5x: 272mm

Min. Working Distance: 1x: 150mm | 2x: 97mm | 3x: 79mm | 4x: 71mm | 5x: 65mm

Elements / Groups: 13 Elements in 8 Groups

Diaphragm Blades: 9

Focusing System: Manual Focus

Filter Thread: 58mm

Dimensions: 1x: 67 x 87mm | 5x 67mm x 162mm

Weight: 690g

(Image credit: Alberto Ghizzi Panizza)

