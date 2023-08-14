Olympus and Panasonic get new tilt lens for toy town photographic fun

The innovative TTartisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt lens is now available in Micro Four Thirds mounts - to work on Olympus, Panasonic G-series mirrorless models – and on certain Blackmagic cameras. The manual-focus lens was originally launched last year in Sony E and L-mounts – but is also now available for Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Nikon Z-mount APS-C models.

Unlike with a standard tilt-shift lens, the TTartisan 50mm only gives you tilt control - allowing to increase or decrease depth of field across an image plane by tilting the lens. This control is particularly popular among photographers for creating the so-called toy-town effect – in which the sharpness across a wide scene is reduced to just one area to give the impression that you are actually photographing a miniature model (see example below).

Specifications

Mount: Sony E, Leica L, Nikon Z, Canon RF-S, Fujifilm X, MFT

Full frame: No

Autofocus: No

Image stabilization: No

Lens construction: 7 elements in 6 groups

Angle of view: 45 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 12

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 0.5m

Tilt angle: 8 degrees

Filter size: 62mm

Length: 70mm

Weight: 452g

Sample gallery

Used without tilt adjustment, the lens also work as a normal 50mm f/1.4 lens. Given that this lens is designed for APS-C sensored cameras, this makes the lens a useful portrait lens - with an effective focal length of 75mm (80mm on Canon RF-S models).

The new MFT-mount version is available to order now for $229 / £249. See our full TTArtisan Tilt 50mm F1.4 review (we lab-tested the Sony E-mount version).

