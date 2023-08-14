Olympus and Panasonic get new tilt lens for toy town photographic fun

By Chris George
published

Budget TTartisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt Lens is now available in Micro Four Thirds mount

TTartisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt Lens for Micro Four Thirds
(Image credit: Pergear)
Jump to:

The innovative TTartisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt lens is now available in Micro Four Thirds mounts - to work on Olympus, Panasonic G-series mirrorless models – and on certain Blackmagic cameras. The manual-focus lens was originally launched last year in Sony E and L-mounts – but is also now available for Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Nikon Z-mount APS-C models.

Unlike with a standard tilt-shift lens, the TTartisan 50mm only gives you tilt control - allowing to increase or decrease depth of field across an image plane by tilting the lens. This control is particularly popular among photographers for creating the so-called toy-town effect – in which the sharpness across a wide scene is reduced to just one area to give the impression that you are actually photographing a miniature model (see example below).

Specifications

TTartisan 50mm F1.4 Tilt Lens for Micro Four Thirds

(Image credit: Pergear)

Mount: Sony E, Leica L, Nikon Z, Canon RF-S, Fujifilm X, MFT
Full frame: No
Autofocus: No
Image stabilization: No
Lens construction: 7 elements in 6 groups
Angle of view: 45 degrees
Diaphragm blades: 12
Minimum aperture: f/16
Minimum focusing distance: 0.5m
Tilt angle: 8 degrees
Filter size: 62mm
Length: 70mm
Weight: 452g

Sample gallery

Image 1 of 4
Toy town effect shot using TTartisan 50mm f/1.4 Tilt lens
(Image credit: TTartisan)

Used without tilt adjustment, the lens also work as a normal 50mm f/1.4 lens. Given that this lens is designed for APS-C sensored cameras, this makes the lens a useful portrait lens - with an effective focal length of 75mm (80mm on Canon RF-S models).

The new MFT-mount version is available to order now for $229 / £249. See our full TTArtisan Tilt 50mm F1.4 review (we lab-tested the Sony E-mount version).

