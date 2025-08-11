The 40mm is a focal length that’s not too wide for portraits yet not too close for capturing many scenes – and TTartisan’s newest 40mm mixes a lightweight design with an f/2 aperture and an under $200 / £150 / AU$300 price point.

The TTartisan AF 40mm f/2 is a compact, full-frame prime lens for Sony E and Nikon Z Mount shooters. The company calls the 40mm focal length ideal for street, travel, documentary, and everyday photography.

Despite sitting at a budget price, the TTartisan AF 40mm f/2 is built with an aviation aluminum metal body. The lens weighs between 5.9 oz / 167g and 6.1 oz / 172g, depending on the mount. The compact lens sits out from the camera body about 1.73 inches / 44mm.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

A clicked aperture ring on the lens barrel adjusts the aperture from the widest f/2 to f/16, including an A or auto position. A USB-C port is built into the lens’ end cap for firmware updates.

The lens’ stepping motor gives the lens autofocus capabilities, which TTartisan describes as “quick, smooth and precise.” That autofocus is capable of locking on to subjects as close as 15.7 inches / 40 cm from the front of the lens. Face detection is supported on camera bodies with the feature.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

The lens is constructed from nine elements in six groups and uses a 7-blade aperture design. That list includes ED and Aspherical elements to help reduce chromatic aberration.

The TTartisans AF 40mm f/2 retails for $168, which converts to about £125 / AU$258.

