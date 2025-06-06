Viltrox built a reputation by offering surprisingly capable lenses at accessible prices. Known for delivering strong performance on a budget, the brand has become a favorite among mirrorless shooters and indie filmmakers alike.

But now, in a move that surprises even longtime followers, Viltrox is entering the world of high-end cinema optics with a flagship cine lens series that could cost as much as $200,000!

The Luna 10x full-frame cine zoom lens series is aimed at top-tier productions. The lineup includes the 30–300mm T4.0 (PL mount) and the 42–420mm T5.6 (LPL mount), both offering a 10x zoom range with constant aperture and parfocal operation, keeping focus locked throughout the zoom.

Viltrox Luna 42-420mm T5.6 (Image credit: Future)

We had the chance to go hands-on with the 42–420mm T5.6 earlier this year at The Photography & Video Show, and even then, it was clear Viltrox had serious ambitions. Now, with official specs confirmed, the scope of that ambition is definite.

Designed for full-frame, VistaVision, and large-format sensors, both lenses cover image circles up to 60mm and support platforms such as the Arri Alexa 65, Fujifilm GFX 100 II, and Blackmagic Ursa 17K.

The 42–420mm features an adjustable flange distance, maximizing camera compatibility. Both lenses are built like tanks, weighing in at a whopping 15kg, with stainless steel mounts and integrated magnetic filter systems for standard matte-box setups.

Viltrox promises minimal distortion, low-focus breathing, and optics capable of resolving 8K and beyond. Internally, each lens uses a floating focus system and field-flattened elements for consistent sharpness across the frame. Mechanically, they feature 0.8 MOD gears, built-in ND slots, and an 8-blade iris for smooth cinematic rendering.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The real shock, however, is the price. Viltrox says the Luna lenses will sell "between $100,000 and $200,000", depending on configuration, mount, and market. Orders will begin in summer 2025, with delivery later in the year.

For a brand best known for affordable lenses, this marks a massive leap, and it is hard to put a finger on who these lenses are aimed at, as the budget certainly places them out of reach for most.

But if the Luna series delivers on its promises, Viltrox could soon find itself on major film sets, not just YouTube shoots. Certainly a bold move, but one that might pay off.

