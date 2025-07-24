Full-frame 35mm f/1.8 prime added to Meike’s flagship Pro Series of lenses for Nikon, Sony and L-Mount

It’s not a small prime, but as part of Meike’s Pro Series, it’s packing a lot of glass

If you’re looking for capable cheap lenses to fill out your kit bag, then the Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro is a new release that you might want to check out.

This full-frame standard prime with autofocus is available for Sony E, Nikon Z and L-Mount cameras. Part of Meike’s flagship Pro Series, this fixed-focal-length optic features Meike’s NanoDrive Precision Silent Drive System and STM stepping motor, providing “quiet and rapid” autofocus.

The fast f/1.8 maximum aperture is controlled via a 9-bladed diaphragm, and the 35mm focal length will provide an equivalent focal length of roughly 52mm on an APS-C body.

The lens is constructed from 12 elements in 10 groups, including a trio of extra-low dispersion elements and a pair of aspherical elements to reduce aberrations, and a multi-layered nano coating to reduce ghosting and flare.

The optic also boasts “minimal focus breathing” for “excellent video performance” and has a minimum focusing distance of 0.35m.

The presence of an aperture ring will certainly please some users (Image credit: Meike)

The lens itself weighs 400g for the Sony E version, 404g for Nikon Z and 399g for L-Mount, and features an adjustable aperture ring and an AF / MF focus mode switch. It boasts a standard 58mm filter thread, dust and moisture-resistant seals, and a USB-C port for firmware upgrades.

The Hong Kong-based lens manufacturer has priced the Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro at $379 / £279.87 / AU$572.86, with the Sony variant expected to be available by August 16. Nikon and L-Mount versions are available now.

