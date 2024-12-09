Miss Black Friday? Adorama still has cameras discounted by as much as $1K

By
published

That's not a typo, Adorama's Cyber Monday 2.0 includes as much as $1,000 off a pro-level mirrorless camera

An image of five cameras on a blue background
(Image credit: Canon / Panasonic / Nikon / Sony / GoPro)

Black Friday tends to be one of the best times of the year to buy a new camera – and every year, the end-of-season sale seems to last beyond the bounds of just “Friday.” Case in point, while some of the biggest Black Friday deals have expired, Adorama still has camera deals that mean cutting the cost of a new camera by as much as $1,000. The US-based camera retailer is currently running what it calls “Cyber Monday 2.0” and there are still some great deals around.

Cameras like the Nikon Z7 II have dropped to Black Friday pricing during the current round of sales, cutting $1,000 off the price of the full frame mirrorless body. The Nikon Z5 bundled with a lens is even more affordable, sitting under a cool $1,500 for the kit price.

Nikon Z7 II
Nikon Z7 II: was $2,996.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama US

The Nikon Z7 II offers a best-in-class build paired with its excellent full-frame image quality. The Z7 II is a high-end model, so finding it for under $2K is an excellent deal, though as a 2020 launch we wouldn't be surprised to see its replacement announced soon.

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Adorama US

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a speedy 40fps full-frame camera. In our review, we called it "the best camera you can buy right now in this price range." Well, that price range just dropped a bit with $500 off at Adorama.

View Deal
Sony a7 III
Sony a7 III: was $1,798 now $1,298 at Adorama US

The Sony a7 III has now been eclipsed by the Sony a7 IV, but the previous model is a steal for under $1,300. The mirrorless offers terrific performance and image quality for the price, or pick it up with a lens for just $200 more.

View Deal
Panasonic S5 Mark II with 20-60mm and 50mm lens
Panasonic S5 Mark II with 20-60mm and 50mm lens: was $2,747.99 now $1,997.99 at Adorama US

This Panasonic S5 Mark II bundle includes two lenses – a 20-60mm zoom and a 50mm f/1.8 lens great for portraits. What sets the S5 Mark II apart from other 24MP full-frame cameras is the ability to customize color with in-camera LUTs.

View Deal
Canon EOS R50
Canon EOS R50: was $799 now $699 at Adorama US

The Canon EOS R100 probably won Black Friday with its now expired steep discounts, but the more advanced R50 is winning out in post-Cyber-Monday sales. The R50 offers a more advanced sensor and autofocus than Canon's cheapest mirrorless and is $100 off right now.

View Deal
Nikon Z30
Nikon Z30: was $846.95 now $696.95 at Adorama US

The Nikon Z30 is a compact but surprisingly capable mirrorless camera. The small size leaves out a viewfinder, but it's actually pretty durable for a budget camera and snaps some great images (and videos).

View Deal
OM System Tough TG-7
OM System Tough TG-7: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Adorama US

$50 off may not be a steep discount, but this longtime favorite waterproof camera rarely goes on sale. The waterproof compact TG-7 is great for travelers heading to the beach, but the durable design also means its on our list of the best cameras for kids. (I myself bought the earlier version when it was time to buy my oldest a camera that wasn't a toy).

View Deal
Sony ZV-1F
Sony ZV-1F: was $498 now $398 at Adorama US

This compact camera is an excellent gift for vloggers still relying on a smartphone. The Sony ZV-1F is portable and capable and while we really wish it had stabilization, it sits at a great price.

View Deal
GoPro Hero 13
GoPro Hero 13: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Adorama US

GoPros make great gifts for anyone from athletes to travelers, and the latest model is discounted by $100. While older models tend to be the ones discounted more often, it's hard to pass up this 25% off discount on the latest model GoPro Hero 13 with 5.3K video.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles