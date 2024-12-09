Miss Black Friday? Adorama still has cameras discounted by as much as $1K

Black Friday tends to be one of the best times of the year to buy a new camera – and every year, the end-of-season sale seems to last beyond the bounds of just “Friday.” Case in point, while some of the biggest Black Friday deals have expired, Adorama still has camera deals that mean cutting the cost of a new camera by as much as $1,000. The US-based camera retailer is currently running what it calls “Cyber Monday 2.0” and there are still some great deals around.
Cameras like the Nikon Z7 II have dropped to Black Friday pricing during the current round of sales, cutting $1,000 off the price of the full frame mirrorless body. The Nikon Z5 bundled with a lens is even more affordable, sitting under a cool $1,500 for the kit price.
Steep camera deals on pro mirrorless cameras
The Nikon Z7 II offers a best-in-class build paired with its excellent full-frame image quality. The Z7 II is a high-end model, so finding it for under $2K is an excellent deal, though as a 2020 launch we wouldn't be surprised to see its replacement announced soon.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a speedy 40fps full-frame camera. In our review, we called it "the best camera you can buy right now in this price range." Well, that price range just dropped a bit with $500 off at Adorama.
The Sony a7 III has now been eclipsed by the Sony a7 IV, but the previous model is a steal for under $1,300. The mirrorless offers terrific performance and image quality for the price, or pick it up with a lens for just $200 more.
This Panasonic S5 Mark II bundle includes two lenses – a 20-60mm zoom and a 50mm f/1.8 lens great for portraits. What sets the S5 Mark II apart from other 24MP full-frame cameras is the ability to customize color with in-camera LUTs.
Excellent camera deals for beginners – or gifting
The Canon EOS R100 probably won Black Friday with its now expired steep discounts, but the more advanced R50 is winning out in post-Cyber-Monday sales. The R50 offers a more advanced sensor and autofocus than Canon's cheapest mirrorless and is $100 off right now.
The Nikon Z30 is a compact but surprisingly capable mirrorless camera. The small size leaves out a viewfinder, but it's actually pretty durable for a budget camera and snaps some great images (and videos).
$50 off may not be a steep discount, but this longtime favorite waterproof camera rarely goes on sale. The waterproof compact TG-7 is great for travelers heading to the beach, but the durable design also means its on our list of the best cameras for kids. (I myself bought the earlier version when it was time to buy my oldest a camera that wasn't a toy).
This compact camera is an excellent gift for vloggers still relying on a smartphone. The Sony ZV-1F is portable and capable and while we really wish it had stabilization, it sits at a great price.
GoPros make great gifts for anyone from athletes to travelers, and the latest model is discounted by $100. While older models tend to be the ones discounted more often, it's hard to pass up this 25% off discount on the latest model GoPro Hero 13 with 5.3K video.