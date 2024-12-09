Miss Black Friday? Adorama still has cameras discounted by as much as $1K

Black Friday tends to be one of the best times of the year to buy a new camera – and every year, the end-of-season sale seems to last beyond the bounds of just “Friday.” Case in point, while some of the biggest Black Friday deals have expired, Adorama still has camera deals that mean cutting the cost of a new camera by as much as $1,000. The US-based camera retailer is currently running what it calls “Cyber Monday 2.0” and there are still some great deals around.

Cameras like the Nikon Z7 II have dropped to Black Friday pricing during the current round of sales, cutting $1,000 off the price of the full frame mirrorless body. The Nikon Z5 bundled with a lens is even more affordable, sitting under a cool $1,500 for the kit price.

The impressive $350 beginner’s camera deal we spotted over Black Friday is no longer hanging around, but new photographers can get an even better model with a kit lens for $700 with the Canon EOS R50. The Canon R6 Mark II is even $500 off and comes bundled with a free accessory kit.

As a photographer and a journalist that has spent the better part of a decade reviewing cameras, these are the post-Black Friday sales that are most worthwhile, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a lucky friend.



Steep camera deals on pro mirrorless cameras

Excellent camera deals for beginners – or gifting

