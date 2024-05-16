Medium format for the masses? The Fujifilm GFX 100S II could make you switch

Fujifilm has just announced the Fujifilm GFX 100S II, a digital medium format camera with an all-new 102MP sensor.

Many thought that the GFX 100S line would be retired after the extremely popular release of the Fujifilm GFX 100 II last year – especially with its size reduction. However, Fujifilm had other ideas, announcing the new GFX 100S II camera at X-Summit Sydney 2024.

In what is now its lightest 100MP camera, the GFX 100S II packs a lot more punch than its predecessor in a compact and mobile body. It is widely accepted that the GFX system revolutionized digital medium format photography, breaking the larger sensor camera out of high-end studios and into the hands of the masses.

The GFX 100S II makes a point of this with Fujifilm stating that it is designed for both professionals and hobbyists wanting to get into larger format photography.

Fujifilm GFX 100S II (Image credit: Fujifilm)

While that latter statement might be a stretch, as it still holds a steep price point for a hobby camera, the abilities and features included in the GFX 100S II are significantly improved – offering similar stills performance to the powerful GFX 100 II.

It incorporates a newly developed GFX 102MP CMOS II sensor with the superfast X-Processor 5, a mighty combination that brings breathtaking resolution and outstanding image quality.

The new sensor has an improved pixel structure, enabling the use of ISO80 as the standard sensitivity, reducing noise and improving dynamic range. It also has new microlenses, developed to increase light use efficiency, further improving image quality and AF capabilities at the sensor's edges – a significant upgrade on the previous model.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image quality has always been the strongest attribute of the GFX system. As the resident DCW GFX shooter, I can attest to the outstanding performance and detail consistent throughout the lineup. Where it has previously fallen short, however, is in AF capabilities – which, although a bit sluggish, were understandable due to the nature of the format.

Any worries for future models have now been quashed, though, as Fujifilm has created one of the fastest-focusing medium format cameras on the market.

Fujifilm GFX 100S II (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The AF performance of the GFX 100S II offers high speed, high precision and accurate continuous shooting performance. "Algorithm advancements" have seen an improvement in face and eye AF, in addition to AI-based subject detection developed with deep learning technology. This means that detecting and tracking animals, birds, cars and motorcycles is a breeze, even in high-speed environments.

The sensor and processor combination also improves the previous model's readout speed and shutter drive, reaching a continuous shooting performance of 7fps. Although this is nothing compared to the Sony A9 III's 120 fps, for a medium format camera 7fps is fast – and honestly you rarely need more than that. This aligns with Fujifilm's statement of wanting to develop the GFX system to be able to capture sports and wildlife photography.

In this same vein, the IBIS (in-body image stabilization) has been greatly improved, now achieving up to eight stops of shake compensation thanks to "a meticulously designed IBIS unit and a combination of gyro and acceleration sensors that accurately capture even the slightest movement, along with the use of image information to detect shake and improve correction precision".

The Fujifilm GFX 100S II IBIS unit (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Another area in which Fujifilm wanted to improve the GFX system is video, and in comparison to the original GFX 100S it has done just that. Although not as advanced as the GFX 100 II, it is now capable of 4K 30p 4:2:2 10-bit video recording for high-quality video production. The sensor also enables an even lower base level of ISO for video, improving image quality yet again.

The improved AF and IBIS are both vital for video performance, too, enabling stable tracking of subjects just by tapping them via the touchscreen. The GFX 100S II is also equipped with Fujifilm's F-Log2, offering 13+ stops of dynamic range, enabling the capture of extreme details. Support for F-Log2 has also been added to Atomos monitors, which are compatible with the GFX 100S II via HDMI connection. BlackMagic Raw and Apple ProRes are also supported via HDMI.

Other notable features include 20 Film Simulations (among them the new Reala Ace), Pixel Shift Multi-Shot for image captures of a whopping 400MP, a Bishamon-Tex grip for enhanced camera grip strength, a high-magnification 0.84x OLED EVF with 5.76 million dots of resolution, Frame.IO connectivity, a 3.2-inch 3-way tilting LCD screen, and an optional hand grip (MHG-GFX S) for use with larger lenses and tripod stability.

With all of these additional features on its predecessor, one might expect a larger and heavier body – but the Fujifilm GFX 100S II is actually lighter, weighing just 883g!

As a Fujifilm and GFX user, I am extremely excited by this announcement as it improves upon the 100S line making the camera more versatile for both stills and video. It also offers a great alternative to the more expensive Fujifilm GFX 100 II, providing an appeal to many new shooters wanting to test out medium format.

The Fujifilm GFX 100S II is scheduled to go on sale in June 2024 for $4,999 / £4,999 / AU$8,699.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, which obviously covers some of the best medium format cameras. Don't forget to check out the best Fujifilm GF lenses, too.