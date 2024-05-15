WATCH LIVE! Fujifilm's camera and lens announcements from X Summit

Watch the Fujifilm X Summit LIVE, right here, as the company prepares to launch a slew of new products.

Taking place Wednesday May 15 at 01:00 EDT / 06:00 BST / 15:00 AEST, you can watch the entire event streamed below – and in addition to the embedded video, I'll be blogging the show as it happens. So you can get my live and unfiltered reactions to what's being announced, to see whether it's as exciting as Fujifilm tells us it is!

Tune in right here tomorrow to watch all the announcements. And if you missed the recent teasers, keep on reading for a peek at what we'll be seeing…

What time is the Fujifilm X Summit Sydney?

Fujifilm's X Summit Sydney 2024 is taking place tomorrow, Wednesday May 15.

The event will start broadcasting at 01:00 EDT in the USA, 06:00 BST in the United Kingdom, and 15:00 AEST in Australia.

What is being announced at Fujifilm X Summit Sydney?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Last week, Fujifilm posted a teaser video on social media that appeared to show four different products: two cameras and two lenses. The video was deliberately shot in harsh shadow, in order to obscure each item… with the exception of one specific part of one specific product.

As you can see above, Fujifilm made a point of not obscuring the new Film dial, which appears to feature eight Film Simulations (which I think are Standard / Provia, Soft / Astia, Vivid / Velvia, Acros, Classic Chrome, Reala Ace, Nostalgic Neg and Classic Neg) in addition to custom and preset positions.

As for where all the products fall on the X and GFX family trees, we'll have to wait until the X Summit to find out. However, it sure looks like one of the cameras and lenses is very "big" and the other two are very "compact"… Watch the teaser below to see what you think!