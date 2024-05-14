Atomos issues new firmware update enabling Fujifilm F-LOG2 support

Atomos is one of the industry's leading manufacturers of video monitors, enabling users to not only view the captured scene on a larger and more portable monitor, but also dramatically improve the quality of the video.

The new firmware update has been issued to some of the best on-camera monitors, including the Atomos Ninja, Shogun, and Shinobi series. The new AtomOS 11.06.00 has three substantial points of update one of which will be particularly interesting to Fujifilm users.

The update provides support for Fujifilm F-Log2, Fujifilm's logarithmic video format. Fujifilm users can now view the unprocessed Log footage on the external monitor.

(Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm's F-Log2 was released in 2022 alongside one of Fujifilm's best hybrid cameras the Fujifilm X-H2S. The F-Log2 is an update on the original F-Log and offers over 14 stops of dynamic range compared to the 11.2 stops delivered by the original. This enables the capture and retention of more detail in the image, providing the user with more room for post-processing.

It's not just Fujifilm users however that benefit from the update as it also introduces SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) Streaming, enabling the monitor to stream in both Caller and Listener modes.

As someone new to filmmaking I had to look up what this meant, and Atomos states, "SRT is an open-source video transport protocol and technology stack that optimizes video streaming performance across unpredictable networks. With secure streams and simplified firewall traversal, SRT delivers the best quality video over the worst networks."

This is great news as it enables the transmission of audio and video capture in low latency locations, ensuring secure capture and intermittent usage.

The third and final note of firmware is "Camera to Cloud Integration with MediaSilo". Originally announced at NAB 2024, Atomos Cloud Studio now supports MediaSilo from EditShare. MediaSilo is a cloud-based video management and collaboration software that streamlines your video collaboration process. It enables users to share and organize projects effortlessly and remotely.

This update is a substantial one, and the full firmware notes can be found on the download page along with the process of updating the firmware. The firmware process can vary between monitors so it is always worth double checking the correct procedure.

