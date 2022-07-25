Last change to save BIG on Fujifilm X and GFX with rebates up to $1,650

Those looking to switch to Fujifilm, wanting to switch up to a better Fujifilm lens (opens in new tab), or upgrade to medium format (opens in new tab) now have until 31 July to take advantage of some serious savings on the X and GFX system.

For example, you can saving a whopping $1,650 on the Fujifilm GFX 50R These are truly excellent deals that just can't be missed, but hurry, as this is the last week the deal will be live!

Running alongside these amazing deals are some fantastic lens rebates. To help you make the best buying decision possible, we have included the best deals on the internet right now.

Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4,499 | now $2,849

Save $1,650 The GFX 50R is discontinued, but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go – but now it's back and at a price we can't believe!

Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 | was $2,299 |now $1,799

Save $500 This wide-angle zoom offering a 25-51mm equivalent focal length range and covers wide-angle to normal-length perspectives, this zoom is well-suited to everyday shooting applications, and the constant f/4 maximum aperture maintains consistent performance throughout the zoom range.

Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2| was $5,999 |now $4,999

Save $1,000 As part of Fujinon’s extraordinary line of high-precision XF lenses, the XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR Telephoto Lens with XF 1.4X TC F2 WR Teleconverter Kit is specially engineered to provide exceptional optical reach and superior image quality for Fujifilm X Series cameras.

Fujifilm GF 63mm f/2.8| was $1,499 |now $1,199

Save $300 Offering a 50mm equivalent lens for the G-mount GFX camera system this lens has a maximum aperture of f/2.8 which will benefit those who like to working in low-light conditions as well as enabling a high degree of control over depth of field.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II| was $3,999 | now $3,499

Save $500 The GFX 50S II features a 51.4MP sensor that is capable of taking images extreme lighting conditions thanks to its ISO range of 50-102,400, making this the perfect medium format camera to take in the studio and the great outdoors.

