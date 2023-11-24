If you want to be social media influencer, I'd grab these Black Friday bargains

If you fancy getting into the world of social media influencing, you'll need a bit more than just a camera phone if you want to make really professional-looking content and with so many Black Friday camera deals to be had now is a good time to invest!

Whether you want to be an influencer in the world of beauty, cooking, fitness, lifestyle or something entirely different, a decent basic set-up would require a ring light, a mini tripod or selfie stick with tripod feet, a microphone, a smartphone gimbal and if you can stretch to it, a camera for vlogging specifically designed with content creation in mind.

If you already have one of the latest smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra you will be able to get away without investing in a camera as they are capable of recording really crisp, high-quality video. The benefits of getting a dedicated vlogging camera are the flip-out screen (so you can see yourself when recording), a dedicated mic-port, even better quality video and a much bigger sensor so it works better in low light.

Something like the fixed lens Sony ZV-1F would be perfect for someone who doesn't want to spend any extra on lenses but is looking to up their content creation game. It shoots in 4K, has a 20.1-megapixel 1-inch sensor and can send photos and video straight to your phone thanks to WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

1: Camera

Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99 | now $398

Save $100 at Amazon Sony's latest compact camera is designed with vloggers in mind, and has a fixed super-wide 20mm lens to help get you in the picture. It shoots 4K and has a 20MP 1-inch sensor.

2: Lights

Can't quite stretch to a camera yet? Don't worry you can still start your content creation journey even on a budget so long as you can create videos that are well-lit!

Ring lights are perfect for social media influencers - not only are they much cheaper than some other video lights but they also create beautiful circular-shaped catch lights in your eyes which work especially well with beauty influencers.

10-inch RGB ring light | was $49.99 | now $29.98

Save 40% on a 10-inch ring light with a 50-inch extendable tripod stand, remote control, adjustable brightness, a vari angle-head and a built-in phone mount - perfect for content creators.

3: Tripod

With your lightning sorted it's time to think about a tripod to hold your camera (or smartphone as most come with a phone adapter). A table top tripod should be sufficient depending on what type of stuff you want to shoot however this flexible tripod from Joby will allow you to shoot in loads of different plaes. Secure it by wrapping the legs around around a bar or bend the legs to make sure it's really sturdy.

Joby GorillaPod 1K kit| was $59.95 | now $31.97

Save 47% on a flexible, tabletop tripod with legs you can wrap around anything. With a payload of up to 1kg it's perfect for vlogging cameras and you can even attach lights to it with module adapters.

4: Microphone

The final thing to think about is sound quality - it makes such a big difference to the overall quality of your video so investing in a decent microphone is very important. There's lots of different types but to start with a shotgun mic you can place in front of you or attach to the camera's hot shoe will be perfect. It will help minimise the sound of the wind when shooting outdoors and make your voice crisp and clear.

Movo VXR10 video mic | was $49.99 | now $39.95

Save 20% when you buy a Movo shotgun mic from Amazon. You can use it with your blogging camera or smartphone, it comes with a deadcat windscreen and has a shock mount to minimize handling noise.

With these amazing Black Friday deals, so long as you already have a decent camera or smartphone you can get started for just over $100 - we think that's something worth shouting about!