I know this brilliant DJI Osmo Action 3 deal is being missed by too many people this Prime Day

The GoPro brand still gets all the attention, but the DJI Osmo Action cameras are brilliant – and now discounted!

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a brilliant action camera, and it's not got as much attention as you might expect – despite a brilliant deal price – this Prime Day.

The reason is the same old one; people still mistakenly think that the best action cameras are GoPros because of that connection – like Walkman & personal stereo back in the day. The thing is this camera's next generation, the Action 4, and not a GoPro, is currently our pick for best action camera.

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor combo | was $299 | Now $199

Save $100 The action camera is easy to use from both sides thanks to dual touch screens, and can capture the action in 4K HDR and at up to 120fps. It boasts excellent HorizonSteady image stabilization. It is waterproof without a case, and has an impressive 160-minute battery life.

The bundle includes an extra battery and chest strap.

DJI Osmo Action 2 Dual Combowas $279Now $199

Save $80 This edition – with a detachable OLED module – lets you rebuild your action camera for whatever purpose you need – aiming the screen either way – as if it was a kind of magnetic Lego. Gorgeous. It can shoot at 4K and records to built-in memory.

