Grab the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR at LOWEST-EVER price right now at Amazon

If you're new to photography and looking for lenses for one of the best cameras for beginners, or you've bought one of the best Nikon cameras and you're looking for the perfect lens to cover everything you want to take stills and video of, then have I got a deal for you!

Currently, you can pick up the incredible Nikon Z 28mm-400mm f/4-8 VR lens at its LOWEST-EVER price of just £1,391.26 at Amazon UK - It also means you get a cool £57 savings for spending your hard-earned cash!

The versatile Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is perfect for everything from portraiture to event photography. This all-in-one lens features a fast and accurate STM stepping motor to provide fast, and accurate autofocus, ensuring sharp images every time.

When used with a compatible camera, such as the Nikon Z8, or Nikon Z7 II you can activate Synchro VR for up to 5.5 stops of image stabilization. Weighing just 1.6 pounds, it's lightweight enough for easy handheld shooting, and its compact design and broad zoom range make it an ideal companion for capturing a wide array of subjects, including sports, travel, and wildlife.