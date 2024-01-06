Ghostbusters, cameras and VR: watch the Sony CES presentation right here

Sony is one of the biggest brands exhibiting at CES 2024 and, while nothing official has been announced ahead of time, it looks like the manufacturer is going all in on content creation, teasing "various technologies and initiatives that support creators" for its official press conference – which you can watch in the link down below.

The company has teased its presser with a fascinating image that depicts cameras, headphones, Microphones, VR (specifically what looks like PlayStation VR) and, um, Ghostbusters (with 2024 being the 40th anniversary of the original film, along with the launch of the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie).

"At CES 2024, Sony will showcase various technologies and initiatives that support creators, based on Sony's purpose to 'fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology.'"

So what could this mean, in terms of the tech on show? Well, while CES is a general technology event, rather than a showcase of imaging equipment, the focus on creators certainly seems like a big signpost towards video – and we know of two such products that are expected to arrive this year.

The first is the Sony ZV-E10 II, successor to the enormously popular Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera. This feels like a bit of a no-brainer to me, if Sony is targeting vloggers in specific.

Another potential candidate is the Sony FX3 II, which is the follow-up to the well-received Sony FX3 that was a halfway house between video-oriented mirrorless body and full-fledged cinema camera. The FX3 is already a great hybrid for creators and, given recent rumors that the FX3 II could replace the Sony A7S line of cameras (which is a go-to for high-end vloggers), CES could be the ideal launchpad.

Whatever Sony announces, you can watch the entire press conference live in the YouTube livestream below on January 08 at 17:00 PST / 01:00 GMT / January 09 11:00 AEST. You can also watch the presser with ASL interpretation here.

