Sony Center Cyprus has just posted a teaser that's turning heads and raising eyebrows. The short video teases a new lens launch on June 02, 2025.

Underneath the video, the Sony Center adds: "Something big is coming… Are you ready to see the future through a new lens? Save the date – 2 June 2025, 09:00 (Cyprus time). Stay tuned."

At first glance, the teaser shows a mysterious silhouette of a camera, nothing too unusual. But look a little closer – especially if you're into photography – and something seems… off.

The camera body shown in the teaser? It's a Canon DSLR!

This has sparked a wave of confusion and amusement across the photo community. One user said, "Finally! I've been waiting for Sony to release this for ages, my soon to be favorite Sony camera, the Canon 5D Mark V!"

Could this really be part of an official Sony campaign? Or is it a misstep – perhaps the result of outsourcing creative work to AI?

Theories are swirling. Photo Rumors even remarked: "I am pretty sure the short video will be removed any moment because it actually has a picture of a Canon camera – this is what happens when you rely on AI to do the work for you."

Meanwhile, Sony Alpha Rumors is keeping things grounded, suggesting what will really happen: "On May 28 Sony will announce the new FX2 and no new lens. I heard there might be another lens announcement soon but I don’t think this is going to happen on June 2 already!"

So what's going on here? A clever PR stunt? A marketing oversight? Or just a slip-up in an AI-generated promo? Whatever the case, the teaser is doing its job – the internet is buzzing, and curiosity around Sony's next move is at a high.

