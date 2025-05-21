Sony is teasing a new lens… with an image of a Canon DSLR
Sony Center Cyprus released a video teaser, promising that “something big is coming” – but it has left us more confused than informed
Sony Center Cyprus has just posted a teaser that's turning heads and raising eyebrows. The short video teases a new lens launch on June 02, 2025.
Underneath the video, the Sony Center adds: "Something big is coming… Are you ready to see the future through a new lens? Save the date – 2 June 2025, 09:00 (Cyprus time). Stay tuned."
At first glance, the teaser shows a mysterious silhouette of a camera, nothing too unusual. But look a little closer – especially if you're into photography – and something seems… off.
The camera body shown in the teaser? It's a Canon DSLR!
Posted by sonycentercy on
This has sparked a wave of confusion and amusement across the photo community. One user said, "Finally! I've been waiting for Sony to release this for ages, my soon to be favorite Sony camera, the Canon 5D Mark V!"
Could this really be part of an official Sony campaign? Or is it a misstep – perhaps the result of outsourcing creative work to AI?
Theories are swirling. Photo Rumors even remarked: "I am pretty sure the short video will be removed any moment because it actually has a picture of a Canon camera – this is what happens when you rely on AI to do the work for you."
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Meanwhile, Sony Alpha Rumors is keeping things grounded, suggesting what will really happen: "On May 28 Sony will announce the new FX2 and no new lens. I heard there might be another lens announcement soon but I don’t think this is going to happen on June 2 already!"
So what's going on here? A clever PR stunt? A marketing oversight? Or just a slip-up in an AI-generated promo? Whatever the case, the teaser is doing its job – the internet is buzzing, and curiosity around Sony's next move is at a high.
What you might like...
Check out our camera rumors hub for the latest speculation about what might be coming next. In the meantime, take the time to check out our guides about the best Sony cameras and the best Sony lenses.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.